The spring snowdrops (KOR)

Gardening is sometimes a planned endeavor, but more often than not, it begins on a whim — kneeling suddenly to tend to a neglected patch. The other day, as I was passing by, I noticed a tulip bulb left exposed in the flower bed, one that should have been buried last fall. What started as a simple task of planting the bulb became a two-hour session of clearing fallen leaves and trimming the withered stalks of reeds, asters and dill.Once I had finished, I spotted delicate white blossoms — snowdrops. These flowers grow no taller than 10 centimeters, making them easy to overlook in an unkempt flower bed. Yet, just like last year, they had returned, steadfast in their appearance. Their name comes from their resemblance to snowflakes, but their scientific name is Galanthus. Native to temperate regions of Western Europe, there are 22 species of these small, resilient blooms.A few years ago, I had longed for snowdrops so much that I specifically requested a shipment of bulbs from the Netherlands, along with my tulip order. Worried they might not withstand Korea’s climate, I planted just 20 bulbs. Half of them survived, and for several years now, they have heralded the arrival of spring.But nothing in life comes without trials. Just as a sudden rise in temperature had me thinking spring was here, reality proved otherwise. That evening, after my gardening chores were done and I was preparing dinner with a sense of accomplishment, snowflakes began to fall. My mind immediately went to the frail white petals I had seen earlier — would they survive the cold?Yet, I know the resilience of plants. Crocuses, snowdrops and adonis flowers bloom early in the season, enduring the late snow without faltering. I have seen it before.An old Western saying is that March comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb. Spring, for now, is still roaring like a lion. But just as the delicate snowdrops withstand the snow, I know the season will soften, quieting into warmth. Until then, the flowers — and all of us — must simply hold on.정원 일은 작정을 하고 나설 때도 있지만, 오다가다 느닷없이 쪼그려 앉아 시작할 때가 많다. 문득 지난해 가을 땅에 묻었어야 했던 튤립 알뿌리가 덩그러니 화단에 남겨져 있는 게 보였다. 그걸 묻겠다고 시작한 일이 내친김에 두어 시간 동안 낙엽을 치우고, 갈대·아스타·딜의 묵은 줄기를 잘라주는 화단 정리로 이어졌다.그러고 나니 하얗게 꽃을 피운 스노드롭이 보였다. 다 커도 10㎝ 정도 키여서 화단이 지저분하면 놓치기 십상인데 작년에 이어 올해도 어김없이 잘 와준 셈이다. 눈송이를 닮아서 그 이름도 스노드롭인데 공식 학명은 갈란투스(Galanthus)다. 22종 정도가 온대기후인 서유럽에서 자생한다. 몇 년 전, 이 꽃이 너무 갖고 싶어 튤립 알뿌리를 네덜란드에서 수입할 때 나는 특별히 이 식물의 알뿌리를 넣어달라고 부탁을 했었다. 우리나라 날씨에 견디지 못할까 싶어 많이도 못 심고 스무 알 정도 묻었는데, 그중 반이 살아남아 몇 년째 봄소식을 알려준다.세상 모든 일이 거저 오지 않고, 치러야 할 진통이 있음을 잘 안다. 급격하게 기온이 올라가서 이렇게 봄이 오는구나 싶었는데 그게 아니었다. 화단 청소를 끝내고 밀린 숙제를 다 한 듯 개운한 마음으로 저녁을 준비하는데 갑자기 눈발이 날리기 시작했다. 순간 낮에 본 뽀얀 흰색 꽃, 스노드롭 꽃이 생각났다. 그 연약한 꽃잎이 잘 견디려나. 하지만 난 식물의 강인함을 잘 안다. 크로커스·스노드롭·복수초 등은 이른 봄에 꽃을 피운 채 눈을 맞아도 잘 견딘다는 걸 이미 봐왔기 때문이다.서양 격언에 3월은 사자처럼 들어왔다가 양처럼 나간다고 한다. 아직은 사자의 으르렁 같은 봄이다. 하지만 분명한 건 연약한 꽃 스노드롭이 눈발에도 견디듯, 결국 양처럼 고요하고 따스한 봄은 온다는 것이다. 그때까지 꽃도 나도 우리 모두 꺾이지만 않으면 된다.