Ampers&One set to drop second EP 'Wild & Free' on April 8
Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 10:13
Boy band Ampers&One will release its second EP, “Wild & Free,” on April 8, its agency FNC Entertainment said Friday.
The new album comes five months after the group's first EP, “One Question,” which was released on Oct. 22.
The band recently wrapped up its “My First_” concert tour on Tuesday, performing in three Asian cities and 19 North American cities.
Ampers&One debuted in November 2023 with the single “Ampersand One.” The group consists of seven members: Jiho, Kamden, Mackiah, Brian, Kyrell, Seungmo and Siyun.
Several members previously appeared on popular audition programs: Kamden and Jiho competed in MBC’s “The Wild Idol” (2021) and Mnet’s “Boys Planet” (2023), while Brian also participated in “Boys Planet.” Siyun was featured in YG Entertainment’s "YG Treasure Box" (2018), which aired on JTBC2.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)