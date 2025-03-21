 Ampers&One set to drop second EP 'Wild & Free' on April 8
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Ampers&One set to drop second EP 'Wild & Free' on April 8

Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 10:13
Boy band Ampers&One [NEWS1]

Boy band Ampers&One [NEWS1]

 
Boy band Ampers&One will release its second EP, “Wild & Free,” on April 8, its agency FNC Entertainment said Friday.
 
The new album comes five months after the group's first EP, “One Question,” which was released on Oct. 22.   
 

Related Article

 
The band recently wrapped up its “My First_” concert tour on Tuesday, performing in three Asian cities and 19 North American cities.
 
Ampers&One debuted in November 2023 with the single “Ampersand One.” The group consists of seven members: Jiho, Kamden, Mackiah, Brian, Kyrell, Seungmo and Siyun.
 
Several members previously appeared on popular audition programs: Kamden and Jiho competed in MBC’s “The Wild Idol” (2021) and Mnet’s “Boys Planet” (2023), while Brian also participated in “Boys Planet.” Siyun was featured in YG Entertainment’s "YG Treasure Box" (2018), which aired on JTBC2.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Ampers&One

More in K-pop

K-pop trio Big Ocean to release second EP in April

BTS's J-Hope unveils new single 'Mona Lisa' as world tour continues

Ampers&One set to drop second EP 'Wild & Free' on April 8

Boy band NCT Wish to release second EP 'poppop' on April 14

NCT's Mark brings it all home with exclusive listening party ahead of solo album release

Related Stories

Ampers&One has 'One Question' to ask its fans with new EP

Ampers&One to drop new single on March 26

K-pop agencies introduce upcoming boy bands

Rookie boy band Ampers&One aiming for first music show win

Boy band Ampers&One named ambassador for Korea Youth Association
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)