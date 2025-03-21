 BTS's J-Hope unveils new single 'Mona Lisa' as world tour continues
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

BTS's J-Hope unveils new single 'Mona Lisa' as world tour continues

Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 10:42 Updated: 21 Mar. 2025, 10:47
J-Hope performs at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul for the domestic leg of his “Hope On The Stage″ tour, which ran from Feb. 28 to March 2. [BIGHIT MUSIC]

J-Hope performs at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul for the domestic leg of his “Hope On The Stage″ tour, which ran from Feb. 28 to March 2. [BIGHIT MUSIC]

 
BTS member J-Hope will release his new digital single, “Mona Lisa,” on Friday.
 
The track comes two weeks after his previous digital single, “Sweet Dream.” 
 

Related Article

 
“I prepared this as a gift for ARMY [BTS’s fandom] who enjoy performances,” J-Hope said in a press release. “There are also playful and humorous elements throughout, like the various sound effects in the track. I think it will be even more enjoyable if you try to find those details while listening.”
 
The title, “Mona Lisa.” is inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece, likening an enchanting person to a legendary artwork that has captivated people’s hearts, according to BigHit Music.  
 
J-Hope is on his “Hope On The Stage” world tour, which kicked off with three concerts from Feb. 28 through March 2 at KSPO Dome in southern Seoul.
 
After stops in New York and Chicago, he is set to perform in Mexico City on Saturday and Sunday, followed by returning to the United States to play San Antonio on March 26 and 27, Oakland on March 31 and Los Angeles on April 4 and 6.
 
The tour will then continue across Asia with stops in the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, China and Taiwan.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags J-Hope Hope On The Stage

More in K-pop

K-pop trio Big Ocean to release second EP in April

BTS's J-Hope unveils new single 'Mona Lisa' as world tour continues

Ampers&One set to drop second EP 'Wild & Free' on April 8

Boy band NCT Wish to release second EP 'poppop' on April 14

NCT's Mark brings it all home with exclusive listening party ahead of solo album release

Related Stories

'Best concert ever': BTS's J-Hope sets the bar high at world tour show in Seoul

BTS's J-Hope breaks chart records in U.S., Britain for EP 'Hope on the Street Vol.1.'

BTS's J-Hope confirms release date of EP 'Hope on the Street Vol.1'

BTS's J-Hope teases new project 'Hope on the Street'

J-Hope pop-up store in Seoul to feature street decorations and dance workshops
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)