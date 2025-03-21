BTS's J-Hope unveils new single 'Mona Lisa' as world tour continues
Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 10:42 Updated: 21 Mar. 2025, 10:47
BTS member J-Hope will release his new digital single, “Mona Lisa,” on Friday.
The track comes two weeks after his previous digital single, “Sweet Dream.”
“I prepared this as a gift for ARMY [BTS’s fandom] who enjoy performances,” J-Hope said in a press release. “There are also playful and humorous elements throughout, like the various sound effects in the track. I think it will be even more enjoyable if you try to find those details while listening.”
The title, “Mona Lisa.” is inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece, likening an enchanting person to a legendary artwork that has captivated people’s hearts, according to BigHit Music.
J-Hope is on his “Hope On The Stage” world tour, which kicked off with three concerts from Feb. 28 through March 2 at KSPO Dome in southern Seoul.
After stops in New York and Chicago, he is set to perform in Mexico City on Saturday and Sunday, followed by returning to the United States to play San Antonio on March 26 and 27, Oakland on March 31 and Los Angeles on April 4 and 6.
The tour will then continue across Asia with stops in the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, China and Taiwan.
