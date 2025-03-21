K-pop trio Big Ocean to release second EP in April
Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 13:44
Big Ocean, the first K-pop group composed of members with hearing impairments, will release a new EP in April, its agency Parastar Entertainment said on Friday. The title of the album has not been revealed yet.
This EP comes about five months after the release of its first EP, “Follow,” in November last year.
Having completed its first stand-alone concert “Follow” in Nagoya, Japan, on March 10, Big Ocean will embark on its first European tour, “Underwater,” in April.
The tour will begin in Lausanne, Switzerland, with two shows scheduled for April 19 and 20, followed by Milan on April 23, London on April 24, Paris on April 26 and Montpellier, France, on April 27, covering a total of five cities.
Big Ocean officially debuted with its single “Glow” on April 20 last year, Korea's Day of People with Disabilities.
