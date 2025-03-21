 Monsta X's I.M to make voice heard with single 'Don't Speak'
Monsta X's I.M to make voice heard with single 'Don't Speak'

Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 15:30
I.M of boy band Monsta X [SCREEN CAPTURE]

I.M of boy band Monsta X will release a new digital single, “Don’t Speak,” on March 28, his agency, Sony Music Entertainment Korea, said on Friday.
 
This track comes a year after the release of his third solo EP, “Off the Beat,” in April of last year.
 

The singer unveiled the song during an encore concert held in southern Seoul in January. I.M is set to hold four more concerts in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan in April, according to his agency.
 
The singer debuted as a member of boy band Monsta X under Starship Entertainment with its first EP "Trespass" in May 2015. The band is known for the songs "Gambler" (2021), "Rush Hour" (2021), "Dramarama" (2017), "Love Killa" (2020) and "Shoot Out" (2018).

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Monsta X I.M

