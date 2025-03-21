 Three female K-pop executives make 'Billboard Women in Music' list
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Three female K-pop executives make 'Billboard Women in Music' list

Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 19:01
From left are SM Entertainment's Chief Relations Officer Kim Ji-won and Chief Global Officer Mina Jung-min Choi [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

From left are SM Entertainment's Chief Relations Officer Kim Ji-won and Chief Global Officer Mina Jung-min Choi [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Three female executives of K-pop companies were named among this year’s “Billboard Women in Music.”
 
In the list released on Billboard’s official site on Thursday, Kim Ji-won and Mina Jung-min Choi of SM Entertainment and Seo Hyun-joo of Starship Entertainment were acknowledged as influential female figures in the entertainment sector.
 

Related Article

 
Kim, serving as the chief relations officer of SM Entertainment, was recognized for her promotion and marketing efforts for the K-pop powerhouse, home to girl group aespa and boy bands Riize and NCT. Choi, SM Entertainment’s chief global officer, was selected for her contribution to corporate branding and international business operations.
 
Seo, the vice president of Starship Entertainment, has been recognized for her work in artist production and planning and for contributing to the now-disbanded girl group Sistar, as well as girl group IVE and boy band Monsta X.
 
Starship Entertainment's Vice President Seo Hyun-joo [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

Starship Entertainment's Vice President Seo Hyun-joo [STARSHIP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
The awards ceremony for “Billboard Women in Music” will take place on March 29 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. The annual list honors the most influential women in the music industry.
 
SM Entertainment’s aespa is set to receive the Group of the Year award at the upcoming ceremony, while Jennie of girl group powerhouse Blackpink will be presented with the Global Force award as both artists were acknowledged as influential female artists by Billboard in February.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Starship SM Entertainment

More in K-pop

Three female K-pop executives make 'Billboard Women in Music' list

NJZ dealt blow as court sides with ADOR

Monsta X's I.M to make voice heard with single 'Don't Speak'

Court orders NewJeans to halt independent activities

K-pop trio Big Ocean to release second EP in April

Related Stories

Girl group IVE to release new music in January

IVE to release new music on Jan. 13, album on Feb. 3

IVE shows 'contrasting performances' with second EP 'IVE Switch'

IVE got news for you: Girl group has a goal to feel truly 'perfect'

IVE turns stadium into 'hottest place in Seoul' with weekend's encore concerts
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)