Three female K-pop executives make 'Billboard Women in Music' list
Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 19:01
Three female executives of K-pop companies were named among this year’s “Billboard Women in Music.”
In the list released on Billboard’s official site on Thursday, Kim Ji-won and Mina Jung-min Choi of SM Entertainment and Seo Hyun-joo of Starship Entertainment were acknowledged as influential female figures in the entertainment sector.
Kim, serving as the chief relations officer of SM Entertainment, was recognized for her promotion and marketing efforts for the K-pop powerhouse, home to girl group aespa and boy bands Riize and NCT. Choi, SM Entertainment’s chief global officer, was selected for her contribution to corporate branding and international business operations.
Seo, the vice president of Starship Entertainment, has been recognized for her work in artist production and planning and for contributing to the now-disbanded girl group Sistar, as well as girl group IVE and boy band Monsta X.
The awards ceremony for “Billboard Women in Music” will take place on March 29 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles. The annual list honors the most influential women in the music industry.
SM Entertainment’s aespa is set to receive the Group of the Year award at the upcoming ceremony, while Jennie of girl group powerhouse Blackpink will be presented with the Global Force award as both artists were acknowledged as influential female artists by Billboard in February.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
