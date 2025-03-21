Disney+ freezes 'Knock-Off' release following Kim Soo-hyun controversy
Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 15:51
- KIM JI-YE
Disney+ has postponed the release of its upcoming Korean crime drama "Knock-Off," following mounting controversy surrounding its lead actor, Kim Soo-hyun.
“After careful consideration, we have paused plans to release 'Knock-Off,'” Disney Korea said to the Korea JoongAng Daily.
The series had been slated for release sometime this year, with speculation pointing to a possible April premiere.
Directed by Park Hyun-sok and written by Han Jung-hoon — the creative team behind Netflix’s “Song of the Bandits” (2023) — “Knock-Off” tells the story of a man who rises to dominance in the counterfeiting underworld after losing everything during the 1997 Asian financial crisis.
The series features Kim Soo-hyun portraying Sung-jun, who rebuilds his life as the “king of counterfeiters,” and Cho Bo-ah as Sung-jun’s former lover Hye-jung, who is a police officer investigating on counterfeit goods.
The 37-year-old actor, who gained popularity from TV series “My Love from the Star” (2013) and “Queen of Tears” (2024) has been under scrutiny over alleged romantic involvement with the late actor Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor. Kim denied all allegations last week, calling them “groundless rumors.”
However, since the controversy surfaced, the media and business industries have been cutting ties with the actor.
MBC’s “Good Day,” starring G-dragon and featuring other famous celebrities including Kim, announced Thursday that it will not air its sixth episode, slated to be aired on Sunday.
Also, it was reported the same day that luxury brand Prada decided to end its collaboration with the actor.
Amid the controversy, Goldmedalist released a statement late Thursday that it has initiated legal proceedings against individuals who it claims defamed it's top artist by publishing unauthorized photographs and spreading false information.
The agency filed complaints against YouTuber Kim Se-ui, the operator of Hoverlab, and an unnamed individual claiming to be an aunt of late actor Kim Sae-ron, who allegedly provided the photograph to Kim Se-ui. On March 15, Hoverlab released a photograph of an individual it claimed to be Kim Soo-hyun washing dishes while not wearing any pants at Kim Sae-ron's house.
