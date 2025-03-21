 Lee Hyo-ri to host beauty makeup competition show 'Just Make Up'
Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 17:03
Singer Lee Hyo-ri [ANTENNA]

 
Singer Lee Hyo-ri will host a beauty makeup competition show produced by Studio Slam, a label of SLL, which is an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, the production company said Friday.
 
Titled “Just Make Up,” the survival show will feature beauty makeup artists from around the world, including Korea’s top celebrity makeup artists, global beauty influencers and rookie creators.
 

The plan is to air the show in the second half of the year.
 
“Beyond just a competition, we hope to showcase the excellence and creativity of Korean makeup artists to the world through the show,” SLL said in a press release.
 
Lee debuted as a member of girl group Fin.K.L in 1998 and launched her solo career in 2003 with numerous hit songs such as "10 Minutes" (2003), "U-Go-Girl" (2008) and "Bad Girls" (2013).
 
Lee has previously hosted a few shows, including the KBS late-night music show “Lee Hyo-ri’s Red Carpet” and the fourth season of “The Seasons” (2023-) series, which ended in March last year.
 
SLL’s label Studio Slam was behind hit variety shows like Netflix’s “Culinary Class Wars” (2024), the music survival show “Sing Again” (2020-) and the investigative “Crime Scene” series.

BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
