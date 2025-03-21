Seoul, Washington agree to 'swiftly' resolve 'sensitive' designation
Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 13:58
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
Korea and the United States agreed to work together to "swiftly" resolve the issue of Seoul's designation as a "sensitive country" by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said Friday.
The agreement was reached during a meeting between Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun and U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright during Ahn's trip to Washington, according to a statement from the ministry.
The DOE confirmed last week that Korea was placed in the lowest category of its “Sensitive and Other Designated Countries List” in early January.
While officials stressed that the designation stems from technical security concerns rather than diplomatic or policy-based issues, the classification raised concerns in Seoul about potential disruptions to research and technological cooperation between the two countries.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)