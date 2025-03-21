 Sogang University and Yale partner to launch big data research center
Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 16:02
Yale University economics professor Costas Arkolakis, left, and Park Jung-su, head of Sogang University's Research Center for Big Data on Korean Economy, pose for a photo after signing a partnership agreement to collaborate on research on March 19. [SOGANG UNIVERSITY]

Sogang University announced Friday that it has partnered with Yale University to establish the Research Center for Big Data on the Korean Economy. 
 
A ceremony marking the center’s opening took place Wednesday at Sogang University's campus in Mapo District, western Seoul. 
 

As part of the partnership agreement signed that day, faculty from Sogang University's College of Economics and Yale University will engage in academic exchange and joint research in international economics and big data.
 
"This partnership goes beyond mere collaboration — it symbolizes a joint commitment to advancing research and generating valuable insights," said Park Jung-su, head of the Research Center for Big Data on the Korean Economy. "We expect collaboration between faculty at Sogang University and Yale University to foster groundbreaking ideas."  
 
Ahead of the ceremony, Professor Costas Arkolakis from Yale University delivered a special lecture on recent developments in international economics. 
 
"We appreciate the efforts of those who worked behind the scenes to make this collaboration possible and look forward to achieving meaningful outcomes through academic exchange and joint research projects," said Professor Arkolakis.

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
