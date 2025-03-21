[WEEKEND GETAWAY] Hit the ground running at these five races in Korea
Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 18:17
- KIM DONG-EUN
- [email protected]
As the weather warms and outdoor activities become more appealing, marathons and running events are taking center stage. Running events in Korea draw participants of all ages, from young adults to seniors, with many filling up within days. Organized by district offices and companies, these marathons offer a mix of fitness and fun, often incorporating charitable causes or entertainment. The Korea JoongAng Daily has put together a list of upcoming running events in April and May that still have open slots. If you're interested, though, be sure to book soon before they're all filled.
Happy Store Marathon
행복한가게 마라톤대회
Running events are meant to be health-boosting activities, but they can serve a bigger purpose when paired with charitable causes. The Happy Store Marathon, organized by the Happy Shopping Mall Donation Foundation, hosts marathons and uses its registration fees to support underprivileged children, including through direct donations and promotional campaigns to raise awareness.
On April 13, the 13th Happy Store Marathon will take place at Yeouido Hangang Park in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul. Participants can choose between three courses: a five-kilometer (3.1 miles) race, a 10-kilometer race or a half marathon. All participants will receive race bibs and a sports shirt. A completion certificate and a small medal will be awarded to those who finish their courses. Registration closes on April 7.
@happy_shop_2401
84-1 Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo District, Seoul
(서울 영등포구 여의도동 84-1 여의도한강공원 물빛무대 앞 광장)
Date and time: April 13, 9 a.m.
Registration fee: 35,000 won ($24) for five-kilometer race and 40,000 won for 10-kilometers and half marathons
Phone number: 02-888-8875
Website: http://www.kksports.kr/
Marathon52 Together Race
마라톤 52 투게더 레이스
If you're on a budget and new to running, the Marathon52 Together Race could be a great starting point. With participation fees starting at just 20,000 won and easygoing courses, it offers an affordable option. Organized by former marathoner Cha Han-sik, who competed on Korea's national team during the 1988 Olympics, the Marathon52 Together Race keeps costs low by forgoing printed certificates and welcome kits for participants.
The race offers three courses: a five-kilometer route, a 10-kilometer course and a half marathon. The running track begins at Uicheon Stream in northern Seoul and follows the stream northward. The race will take place on May 4, using the same route, so you can sign up for that one if you need more time to train or if you missed the registration deadline on April 16.
341 Hwarang-ro, Nowon District, northern Seoul
(서울특별시 노원구 화랑로 341)
Date and time: April 19, 9 a.m.
Registration fee: 20,000 won for five- and 10-kilometer race and 25,000 won for half marathons
Phone number: 1544 – 7788
Website: http://marathon52.com/
MBN Sunset Marathon
2025 MBN 선셋마라톤 in 영종
If you're not a morning person but a night owl who loves to work out later in the day, running while the sun sets could be a perfect way to stay healthy. Korean cable channel MBN is hosting a late-afternoon race on April 19, where participants can enjoy the sunset along the coast of Incheon’s Yeongjong Island. The event features four courses: the usual five- and 10-kilometer races, a half marathon and a three-kilometer course for elementary school children and younger.
In celebration of its 30th anniversary, MBN is not only organizing a race but also hosting an after-party, both taking place at Seaside Park. The event, dubbed a festival, will feature celebrity performances and DJ sessions with the singer-songwriter band 10CM, hip-hop group Dynamic Duo and solo artist Lee Mu-jin, among others. With the added entertainment, ticket prices are higher than smaller marathons, reaching up to 70,000 won for the longer courses. All participants will receive a welcome kit, including a sleeveless T-shirt and running shorts, and will also have the chance to enter a lucky draw for prizes.
Starting times vary by course, so be sure to check the official website for the exact time of your race.
@sunset_marathon
6 Haneuldalbit-ro 2beon-gil, Jung District, Incheon
(인천 중구 하늘달빛로2번길 6)
Date and time: April 19, 4 p.m.
Registration fee: 30,000 won for three-kilometer runners, 60,000 won for five-kilometer runners and 70,000 won for 10-kilometer and half-course runners
Phone number: 02-6225-3808
Website: https://marathon-mbnyj.com/
Recycle Environment Marathon
리사이클 환경마라톤
Making physical donations isn't the only way to make a positive impact on society. Joining a social campaign or promotional event with a meaningful message is another way to spread positivity. Running in the Recycle Environment Marathon helps raise awareness about the importance of protecting the environment, as the event implements environmentally friendly policies. It also encourages daily actions to save the planet, such as choosing reusable plastics over single-use materials.
The second Recycle Marathon will take place on April 26 at the World Cup Park Peace Plaza in Sangam-dong, western Seoul. Participants can choose from three courses: a five-kilometer race, a 10-kilometer race and a half marathon. All courses start at the plaza and follow different routes depending on the distance, but all return to the starting point. Registration closes on April 17.
251 World Cup-ro, Mapo District, western Seoul
(서울 마포구 월드컵로 251)
Date and time: April 26, 9 a.m.
Registration fee: 35,000 won for five-kilometer runners and 40,000 won for 10-kilometer and half marathon runners
Phone number: 02-2602-8187
Website: http://recyclerun.kr
여성마라톤
Women Marathon Festival
If you can’t make it in April and are looking for a later opportunity in May, the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the newspaper The Women’s News are partnering to welcome 7,500 participants on May 3.
The 25th Women’s Marathon Festival will also be held at the World Cup Park Peace Plaza and is open to everyone, despite its name suggesting a women-only event. The route starts at the park and winds through nearby Haneul and Noeul Parks in western Seoul, offering a scenic spring view as runners pass by lush greenery. All participants will receive sports T-shirts and sunscreen, and there will be prize money of up to 300,000 won for the top three finishers in both the men’s and women’s categories. Registration closes on April 16, so be sure to book your spot before it’s too late.
@womenmarathon
251 World Cup-ro, Mapo District, western Seoul
(서울 마포구 월드컵로 251)
Date and time: May 3, 8 a.m.
Registration fee: 25,000 won for a three-kilometer trail course, 35,000 won for five-kilometer runners and 40,000 won for 10-kilometer runners
Phone number: 070-7725-6273 / 010-4835-9214
Website: https://womenmarathon.co.kr/
BY KIM DONG-EUN [[email protected]]
