 North Korea successfully test-fired latest antiaircraft missile system: KCNA
Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 09:52
This image, captured from the Rodong Sinmun daily on March 21, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un smiling contentedly after a missile test. [YONHAP]

North Korea has successfully test-fired its latest antiaircraft missile system, which was recently put into full-scale production, as leader Kim Jong-un oversaw the test, the North's state media reported Friday.
 
The test-firing was conducted by the country's Missile Administration on Thursday to "examine the comprehensive performance" of the missile system being mass-produced at a munitions' industry enterprise, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) noted.
 

Kim oversaw the test alongside key members of the party's Central Military Commission, the KCNA said, claiming that it proved the missile's combat fast response is "advantageous" and "highly reliable."
 
Photos released alongside the report showed what appeared to be a launched missile hitting a target and exploding, and Kim smiled contentedly apparently at the test result.
 
Kim said the country's army will be equipped with "another major defense weapons system with laudable combat performance," expressing gratitude to the research group in charge and relevant munitions industry enterprise for strengthening national defense capability, the KCNA said.
 
 

Yonhap
