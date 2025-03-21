North Korean leader calls for bolstering shipbuilding capacity during visit to Nampho shipyard
Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 09:41
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected a military dockyard in the western port city of Nampho and ordered a rapid increase in shipbuilding capacity to bolster its naval forces, state media reported Friday.
Kim gave "field guidance" at the Nampho Dockyard on Thursday and inspected its various production lines, accompanied by senior officials of the party's Central Committee, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
"It is a primary and important issue" for the country to bolster its naval forces "to accelerate the modernization of the shipbuilding industry and radically increase the overall shipbuilding capacity," the KCNA quoted Kim as saying.
The leader said the country "should open up a new era when the shipbuilding industry undergoes a rapid change ... and guarantee that it changes without fail," stressing the need to place top priority on modernizing the industry and providing national support.
Kim's latest instruction follows his reported visit to shipyards responsible for building warships in early March, where he inspected a nuclear-powered submarine under construction.
Kim reportedly last visited the Nampho Dockyard in February last year to examine progress in military shipbuilding.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
