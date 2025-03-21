 North Korean leader calls for bolstering shipbuilding capacity during visit to Nampho shipyard
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korean leader calls for bolstering shipbuilding capacity during visit to Nampho shipyard

Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 09:41
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects a military dockyard in the western port city of Nampho, in this photo provided by the Korean Central News Agency on March 21. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects a military dockyard in the western port city of Nampho, in this photo provided by the Korean Central News Agency on March 21. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has inspected a military dockyard in the western port city of Nampho and ordered a rapid increase in shipbuilding capacity to bolster its naval forces, state media reported Friday.
 
Kim gave "field guidance" at the Nampho Dockyard on Thursday and inspected its various production lines, accompanied by senior officials of the party's Central Committee, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
 

Related Article

 
"It is a primary and important issue" for the country to bolster its naval forces "to accelerate the modernization of the shipbuilding industry and radically increase the overall shipbuilding capacity," the KCNA quoted Kim as saying.
 
The leader said the country "should open up a new era when the shipbuilding industry undergoes a rapid change ... and guarantee that it changes without fail," stressing the need to place top priority on modernizing the industry and providing national support.
 
Kim's latest instruction follows his reported visit to shipyards responsible for building warships in early March, where he inspected a nuclear-powered submarine under construction.
 
Kim reportedly last visited the Nampho Dockyard in February last year to examine progress in military shipbuilding.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Kim Jong-un North Korea

More in North Korea

North Korea successfully test-fired latest antiaircraft missile system: KCNA

North Korea warns of using 'deadliest military means' against South Korea-U.S. military drills

North Korean leader calls for bolstering shipbuilding capacity during visit to Nampho shipyard

Two North Koreans aboard wooden boat discovered in South Korean waters in early March, military officials say

UN sanctions-violating North Korean apples land on Russian supermarket shelves

Related Stories

Kim Jong-un visits mausoleum to mark 13th anniversary of father’s death

North Korea publicly discloses uranium enrichment facility for first time

North Korean leader visits munitions factory, calls to expand production

North Koreans to sign 'loyalty oaths' on Kim Jong-un's birthday as personality cult intensifies

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un portrait pins unveiled for the first time
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)