 Unification minister reaffirms full support for North Korean POWs in talks with Ukrainian envoy
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 19:08 Updated: 21 Mar. 2025, 20:07
Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho, right, shakes hands with Ukrainian Ambassador Dmytro Ponomarenko during their talks held at the ministry's building in central Seoul on Friday. [MINISTRY OF UNIFICATION]

Minister of Unification Kim Yung-ho met with Ukrainian Ambassador Dmytro Ponomarenko on Friday to discuss the handling of the North Korean soldiers captured by Ukrainian forces, reaffirming Seoul's position that the individuals are constitutionally recognized as Korean nationals.
 
Kim emphasized that the government stands ready to provide the necessary protection and support to North Korean prisoners of war in accordance with relevant laws, the ministry said in a statement, adding that Kim requested Ukraine’s active cooperation on the matter.
 

In response, Ponomarenko said Ukraine is handling the situation in compliance with international law, including the Geneva Conventions. He also noted that Kyiv would continue consulting with Seoul and the international community.
 
During the meeting, Kim expressed sympathy for the hardships faced by the Ukrainian people amid the ongoing war. Ponomarenko, in turn, thanked the Korean government and public for the continued support and assistance to Ukraine.

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
