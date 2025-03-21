 51% of Koreans support change in administration: Poll
Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 11:40 Updated: 21 Mar. 2025, 14:00
Lee Jae-myung, left, chairman of the Democratic Party, and Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo. [YONHAP]

More than half of Koreans support a change in administration from the current ruling People Power Party (PPP) in the event of an early presidential election, a poll showed Friday.
 
According to the survey conducted by Gallup on 1,003 adults aged over 18 from Tuesday to Thursday, 39 percent said they would support a ruling party candidate to maintain the current conservative rule, while 51 percent favored an opposition party candidate for a change in administration.
 

In the same survey, the approval ratings for the PPP and the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) stayed unchanged from the previous week at 36 percent and 40 percent, respectively.
 
DP leader Lee Jae-myung was the most favored candidate for the next presidency at 36 percent, followed by Labor Minister Kim Moon-soo at 9 percent and former PPP leader Han Dong-hoon at 4 percent.
 
If the Constitutional Court decides to uphold President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment by the National Assembly, he will be removed from office, triggering a snap presidential election within 60 days.
 
Yonhap  
