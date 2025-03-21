 DP to propose impeachment motion against acting President Choi Sang-mok
Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 12:11
Acting President Choi Sang-mok pledges his allegiance to the Korean flag before a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Dec. 31. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Acting President Choi Sang-mok pledges his allegiance to the Korean flag before a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Dec. 31. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
The liberal Democratic Party (DP) decided it will propose an impeachment motion against acting President Choi Sang-mok on Friday afternoon. 
 
"While the entire nation is in chaos due to an insurrection, the acting president leisurely playing pretend-president is infuriating," the DP said in a statement released on Friday morning.
 

The DP further said that Choi had "forgotten his role in helping end the insurrection and stabilizing the conflict and division," instead "issuing vetoes" and "indulging in luxury."  
 
"The Democratic Party of Korea will hold acting president Choi accountable through impeachment for being lost in a fleeting illusion, obstructing the end of the insurrection and preventing the restoration of stable governance."
 
The DP convened a general assembly of lawmakers on Wednesday, where it was agreed to delegate the decision on whether to proceed with the impeachment to its leadership.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
