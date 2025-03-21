Court orders NewJeans to halt independent activities
Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 14:28
The Seoul Central District Court has ruled that NewJeans members should halt their independent activities on Friday, following the first hearing that took place on March 7.
NewJeans members — now referring to themselves as NJZ — began independent activities after announcing the termination of their contracts with ADOR in November last year.
In response, ADOR filed injunctions in January and February to prevent the group's activities, claiming that their contracts with NewJeans members were still legally binding.
At the first hearing, ADOR insisted that the members unilaterally cut ties with the agency without a valid reason. ADOR further argued that the group violated contractual obligations by announcing their new name, NJZ, and by seeking to sign with another agency.
The NewJeans members, who voluntarily attended the first hearing, argued that HYBE’s alleged discrimination and unfair treatment left them with no choice but to terminate their contracts and start independent activities.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
