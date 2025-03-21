 Presidential Security Service staffer arrested for attacking police officer
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Presidential Security Service staffer arrested for attacking police officer

Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 17:17
Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency [YONHAP]

Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency [YONHAP]

 
A Presidential Security Service (PSS) staffer was arrested on Thursday night for attacking a police officer while drunk.
 
Yongsan Police said Friday that they arrested a man in his 30s on charges of obstruction of performance of official duties.
 

Related Article

The man was arguing with a colleague at a cafe in Yongsan District, central Seoul, at 10:40 p.m. the day of the arrest. When a police officer was dispatched to the scene after receiving a report of a drunken brawl, the man attacked the officer.
 
The man is reportedly denying that he attacked the officer, but merely refused to present identification.
 
The police plan to investigate the exact circumstances of the incident.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags PSS Drunk Police

More in Social Affairs

Court dismisses medical professors' lawsuit over gov't enrollment quota

Presidential Security Service staffer arrested for attacking police officer

Four-legged friends help keep Seoul streets safe

Korean American singer initiates law suit against Ministry of Justice over on-going travel ban

Why Kim Soo-hyun's alleged sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl will likely go unpunished

Related Stories

PSS chief appears for questioning, criticizes investigators' handling of Yoon arrest warrant

Moon's daughter to be referred to prosecution this week over drunk driving charges

Time-stamped ChatGPT martial law query drops Yoon's security officials in hot water

Police reveal actor Kwak Do-won had passenger in his vehicle while drunk driving

CIO tells Defense Ministry, PSS not to impede next attempt to arrest Yoon
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)