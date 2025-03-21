Presidential Security Service staffer arrested for attacking police officer
Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 17:17
A Presidential Security Service (PSS) staffer was arrested on Thursday night for attacking a police officer while drunk.
Yongsan Police said Friday that they arrested a man in his 30s on charges of obstruction of performance of official duties.
The man was arguing with a colleague at a cafe in Yongsan District, central Seoul, at 10:40 p.m. the day of the arrest. When a police officer was dispatched to the scene after receiving a report of a drunken brawl, the man attacked the officer.
The man is reportedly denying that he attacked the officer, but merely refused to present identification.
The police plan to investigate the exact circumstances of the incident.
