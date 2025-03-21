 Seoul opens foreigner applications for newsletter content creator
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Seoul opens foreigner applications for newsletter content creator

Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 14:22
A poster recruiting 2025 Global Newsletter Content Creator [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

A poster recruiting 2025 Global Newsletter Content Creator [SEOUL METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT]

 
The Seoul Metropolitan Government is looking for 16 foreign residents to assist in creating a newsletter and web publications.
 
Starting in April, the city will publish the newsletter twice a month and release a monthly web publication to provide useful information for foreign residents. They will be accessible on the Seoul Foreign Portal.
 

Related Article

Anyone who lives, studies or works in Seoul is eligible to apply as a Global Newsletter Content Creator. Selected participants will write about the city government’s policies and programs and share their experiences of living in Seoul.
 
The application will be accepted until April 3. Those selected will take part in the program for eight months, from April to November.
 
Participants who finish the program will receive a certificate, while outstanding contributors will be recognized with awards.
 
The city government is also recruiting four Korean students as part of the program to work as translators.
 
For more details, visit the city government’s official website.

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Seoul foreigner

More in Social Affairs

Court dismisses medical professors' lawsuit over gov't enrollment quota

Presidential Security Service staffer arrested for attacking police officer

Four-legged friends help keep Seoul streets safe

Korean American singer initiates law suit against Ministry of Justice over on-going travel ban

Why Kim Soo-hyun's alleged sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl will likely go unpunished

Related Stories

More than 17% of foreigners face discrimination in Korea, number rises for international students

KT opens customer center for foreigners in Ansan, offers services in 8 languages

Foreigners staying in Korea rebound to over 2 million

Gov't proposes standardized system for foreign names in official Korean documents

Foreign tourists grow younger as Korean pop culture surges
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)