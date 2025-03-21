Seoul opens foreigner applications for newsletter content creator
Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 14:22
The Seoul Metropolitan Government is looking for 16 foreign residents to assist in creating a newsletter and web publications.
Starting in April, the city will publish the newsletter twice a month and release a monthly web publication to provide useful information for foreign residents. They will be accessible on the Seoul Foreign Portal.
Anyone who lives, studies or works in Seoul is eligible to apply as a Global Newsletter Content Creator. Selected participants will write about the city government’s policies and programs and share their experiences of living in Seoul.
The application will be accepted until April 3. Those selected will take part in the program for eight months, from April to November.
Participants who finish the program will receive a certificate, while outstanding contributors will be recognized with awards.
The city government is also recruiting four Korean students as part of the program to work as translators.
For more details, visit the city government’s official website.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)