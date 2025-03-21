 Friday's fortune: Trust, patience and growth
Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 07:00
Girl group IVE member Jang Won-young was born in the year of the Monkey. On Friday, someone’s advice may change her perspective. [NEWS1]

Today's mix of luck and challenges calls for balance. Embrace good fortune with confidence, stay patient through setbacks and trust your instincts. Strengthen connections and focus on growth. Your fortune for Friday, March 21, 2025.     
 
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.      
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.  
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.  
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy. 
 
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Love | 🧭 North
🔹 A sweet moment with someone special will brighten your day.
🔹 Give and receive love freely — kindness will be rewarded.
🔹 An unexpected compliment will boost your confidence.
 
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 West
🔹 Strong connections will lead to great opportunities.
🔹 Hard work will pay off in ways you didn’t expect.
🔹 A productive day — everything will feel like it’s coming together.
 
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 North
🔹 A burst of energy will push you forward.
🔹 Expect an exciting opportunity — don’t hesitate.
🔹 A lighthearted approach will bring better results.
 
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Excitement | 🧭 East
🔹 A new adventure is calling — be ready!
🔹 A sudden inspiration may lead to a great idea.
🔹 Travel plans or a spontaneous outing may happen.
 
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Someone may test your patience — stay calm.
🔹 Avoid unnecessary comparisons — focus on your own path.
🔹 Recognize your worth — you don’t need outside validation.
 
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 West
🔹 Take time to listen — someone needs your wisdom.
🔹 A misunderstanding can be resolved with patience.
🔹 Not everything needs an immediate reaction.
 
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)
💰 Caution | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Reflection | 🧭 South
🔹 A quiet day is sometimes the best kind of day.
🔹 Think before making any major decisions.
🔹 Take a step back if emotions feel overwhelming.
 
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 A wonderful day for connecting with loved ones.
🔹 Expressing gratitude will bring unexpected rewards.
🔹 Your positive energy will attract good fortune.
 
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Curiosity | 🧭 West
🔹 A new challenge will spark your interest.
🔹 Keep an open mind — there’s always something to learn.
🔹 Someone’s advice may change your perspective.
 
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Confidence | 🧭 South
🔹 Believe in yourself — your hard work is paying off.
🔹 Your leadership skills will be recognized today.
🔹 A bold decision may lead to great success.
 
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)
💰 Caution | 💪 Weak | ❤️ Confusion | 🧭 East
🔹 Avoid making rushed decisions.
🔹 Take a break if things feel overwhelming.
🔹 Doubts may cloud your mind — seek clarity before acting.
 
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)
💰 Good | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Comfort | 🧭 West
🔹 A day for self-care and relaxation.
🔹 Enjoy the warmth of home and familiar surroundings.
🔹 Take things at your own pace — there’s no rush.
 
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Astrologer Cho Ku-moon uses saju (the four pillars of destiny), a traditional Korean practice that examines the year, month, day and time of your birth, alongside geomancy to provide insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.  
