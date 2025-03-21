Friday's fortune: Trust, patience and growth
Published: 21 Mar. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy.
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Love | 🧭 North
🔹 A sweet moment with someone special will brighten your day.
🔹 Give and receive love freely — kindness will be rewarded.
🔹 An unexpected compliment will boost your confidence.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 West
🔹 Strong connections will lead to great opportunities.
🔹 Hard work will pay off in ways you didn’t expect.
🔹 A productive day — everything will feel like it’s coming together.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 North
🔹 A burst of energy will push you forward.
🔹 Expect an exciting opportunity — don’t hesitate.
🔹 A lighthearted approach will bring better results.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Excitement | 🧭 East
🔹 A new adventure is calling — be ready!
🔹 A sudden inspiration may lead to a great idea.
🔹 Travel plans or a spontaneous outing may happen.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 East
🔹 Someone may test your patience — stay calm.
🔹 Avoid unnecessary comparisons — focus on your own path.
🔹 Recognize your worth — you don’t need outside validation.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 West
🔹 Take time to listen — someone needs your wisdom.
🔹 A misunderstanding can be resolved with patience.
🔹 Not everything needs an immediate reaction.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)
💰 Caution | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Reflection | 🧭 South
🔹 A quiet day is sometimes the best kind of day.
🔹 Think before making any major decisions.
🔹 Take a step back if emotions feel overwhelming.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 North
🔹 A wonderful day for connecting with loved ones.
🔹 Expressing gratitude will bring unexpected rewards.
🔹 Your positive energy will attract good fortune.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Curiosity | 🧭 West
🔹 A new challenge will spark your interest.
🔹 Keep an open mind — there’s always something to learn.
🔹 Someone’s advice may change your perspective.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Confidence | 🧭 South
🔹 Believe in yourself — your hard work is paying off.
🔹 Your leadership skills will be recognized today.
🔹 A bold decision may lead to great success.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)
💰 Caution | 💪 Weak | ❤️ Confusion | 🧭 East
🔹 Avoid making rushed decisions.
🔹 Take a break if things feel overwhelming.
🔹 Doubts may cloud your mind — seek clarity before acting.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)
💰 Good | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Comfort | 🧭 West
🔹 A day for self-care and relaxation.
🔹 Enjoy the warmth of home and familiar surroundings.
🔹 Take things at your own pace — there’s no rush.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Astrologer Cho Ku-moon uses saju (the four pillars of destiny), a traditional Korean practice that examines the year, month, day and time of your birth, alongside geomancy to provide insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune.
