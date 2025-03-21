MRI shows no structural damage for Giants outfielder Lee Jung-hoo

All 10 KBO teams to start foreign pitchers on Opening Day for first time in eight years

The 2025 KBO season starts tomorrow. Here's how the teams line up.

Related Stories

SSG hold on to increasingly slim lead as six teams vie to top table

Winter is over: It's time to play ball!

SSG Landers hold on to first as Hanwha Eagles climb out of last place

KBO regular season set for another dramatic finish

Race to playoffs heats up as KBO reaches final few games