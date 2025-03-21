Captain Son Heung-min not dwelling on 'disappointing' draw vs. Oman

Korea captain Son Heung-min said Thursday he was "disappointed" with himself for not getting his team past Oman in their latest World Cup qualifying match, but he chose not to dwell on it for too long."I feel like I let my teammates down today," Son said after a 1-1 draw against Oman in the third round of the Asian World Cup qualification at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, northwest of Seoul. "But this is not the only match we're going to play together. We have been able to create some positive situations and we barely have time to feel hopeful for the future. We should try to learn from this match and take the next step."Korea didn't even have a shot until Hwang Hee-chan scored off a Lee Kang-in feed in the 41st minute. Then Oman equalized in the 80th minute with Lee writhing in pain on the ground after hurting his ankle.Referee Alireza Faghani let the play continue, allowing Oman to find enough space to get the goal. Throughout the match, Faghani swallowed his whistle on some physical battles and drew some boos from Korean supporters in the stands.Son said he didn't want to get caught up in any officiating controversy because players can't control officiating."With the whistle in his hand, the referee is the most powerful figure in the game, and we have to respect his decision," Son said. "Of course, there might have been some unfair calls but we can't do anything to change that. It's a shame that we can't control those situations, but we have to play better to make sure we don't end up in those situations in the first place."Korea still sit at the top of Group B with 15 points from four wins and three draws. Son said the quality of play throughout Asia has improved to a point where there is no easy match for even continental powers like Korea."People may think this qualification round is easy but we have to work so hard for every match," he said. "A match like this can teach us a lesson. We have to take whatever positive we can from this.Yonhap