'Our worst performance so far': Hong Myung-bo fumes over lackluster draw with Oman

Korea head coach Hong Myung-bo did not mince words when discussing his team's 1-1 draw against the underdogs Oman in their World Cup qualifying match at home Thursday."This was our worst performance so far in this ongoing qualification round," Hong said at the postmatch press conference at Goyang Stadium in Goyang. "Of course, we had some difficulties from early on because we had some new lineup combinations. Luckily, we were able to score in the first half and had a good start to the second half. But we gave away the ball too easily and I got the feeling that we were not leading the match even though we were up by a goal. The opponent did not have a ton of chances but they still scored."Hwang Hee-chan broke the deadlock in the 41st minute on Korea's first shot attempt of the match, but Ali Al-Busaidi got the equalizer for the visiting team in the 80th minute.Hong's team missed some key players before the start and lost even more during the match. Most notably, Bayern Munich center back Kim Min-jae was cut from the national team with left Achilles tendinitis, and Feyenoord midfielder Hwang In-beom, back last weekend after a monthlong injury layoff, was held out of the squad list for precautionary reasons.Paik Seung-ho, who started in Hwang's place as a defensive midfielder, suffered a left hamstring injury late in the first half. Lee Kang-in, who replaced Paik, rolled his left ankle late in the match and went into the locker room on the back of a team trainer.This was Korea's seventh match in the third round of the Asian World Cup qualification. They now have 15 points from four wins and three draws, still atop Group B with three matches to go.Korea will next play Jordan next Tuesday at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, Gyeonggi.Lee had only joined the national team Tuesday, due to his commitment with Paris Saint-Germain, and had one day of full-squad practice Wednesday. Hong said it was never his plan to force Lee into the starting lineup after such a quick turnaround, and Lee wouldn't have entered the match in the first half if not for Paik's injury.Lee set up Hwang's goal with a through ball from the midfield, doing exactly what his coach wanted."Things weren't going our way and we needed a player who could make things happen," Hong said. "He produced a great situation with the goal and he was a positive force in the match. But we'll have to keep an eye on his ankle."Hong said the team had also been prepared to battle without both Kim Min-jae and Hwang In-beom, and came to the defense of his backline despite the disappointing result."I don't think our defenders were shaky or had any problems," Hong said. "I think they all did their job and I didn't think there were any major issues with their organization."The match was held outside Seoul due to persistent pitch problems at Seoul World Cup Stadium. But the field conditions at Goyang didn't appear to be that much better, and they might have had something to do with Lee Kang-in's noncontact injury.Hong, who had earlier demanded more responsible work from maintenance crew, declined to comment further on the issue Thursday."It was the same situation for both teams," he said.Yonhap