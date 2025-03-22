 Two firefighters dead, two missing as Korea declares state of disaster
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Two firefighters dead, two missing as Korea declares state of disaster

Published: 22 Mar. 2025, 18:57 Updated: 22 Mar. 2025, 19:03
This March 21 photo, provided by the Korea Forest Service, shows a wildfire that broke out in the southeastern county of Sancheong. [YONHAP]

This March 21 photo, provided by the Korea Forest Service, shows a wildfire that broke out in the southeastern county of Sancheong. [YONHAP]

 
Two wildfire fighters lost their lives and another two went missing on Saturday, as the Korean government declared a state of disaster in response to wildfires spreading across southeastern regions.
 
The affected areas include Ulsan, Uiseong in North Gyeongsang, and several other cities throughout the Gyeongsang region.
 

Related Article

 
More villages were placed under an evacuation order Saturday as strong winds impeded firefighting operations against a wildfire that firsth broke out in the southeastern county of Sancheong, officials said.
 
The county office in Sancheong notified residents and visitors in eight nearby towns to immediately evacuate to a safe area at 3 p.m.
 
The move came a day after the county office ordered 213 residents in seven villages hit by the wildfire to evacuate to a nearby research center.
 
Authorities put out a fire using a helicopter on March 22, a day after a wildfire broke out in the southeastern county of Sancheong, in this photo provided by the South Gyeongsang provincial government. [YONHAP]

Authorities put out a fire using a helicopter on March 22, a day after a wildfire broke out in the southeastern county of Sancheong, in this photo provided by the South Gyeongsang provincial government. [YONHAP]

 
A resident in one of the seven villages hit by the wildfire received hospital treatment after inhaling smoke but no other casualties were reported.
As of 3 p.m., 65 percent of the blaze had been extinguished, down from 70 percent at 10:30 a.m. The area affected by the wildfire had also expanded to 290 hectares.
 
The county office said two firefighters were found dead in the region. However, their identities and the cause of death remain unknown, it added.
 
Police and fire authorities plan to determine the exact cause after retrieving their bodies.
 
Acting President Choi Sang-mok visited the site and ordered relevant agencies to make the utmost effort to mobilize all possible equipment and personnel to put out the blaze before sunset.
 
He also urged safety for residents, as well as firefighting authorities deployed to the scene, stressing that seamless preparations should take place should the blaze continue overnight.
 
Authorities issued the highest level of response measures to put out the blaze, about three hours after the fire first broke out at 3:26 p.m. Friday.
 
Authorities plan to determine the exact cause of the blaze after extinguishing it. A person who first reported the fire was confirmed to have said that a spark started the fire during mowing.
 
Meanwhile, the Korea Forest Service raised the wildfire emergency level to its highest as of 3:30 p.m., with 16 wildfires reported nationwide amid strong winds.

BY PARK EUN-JEE, YONHAP [[email protected]]
tags Korea wildfire Gyeongsang

More in Social Affairs

Two firefighters dead, two missing as Korea declares state of disaster

[WHY] Cities of love: How gov't matchmaking events started, and how they're going

NJZ dealt blow as court sides with ADOR

Court dismisses medical professors' lawsuit over gov't enrollment quota

Presidential Security Service staffer arrested for attacking police officer

Related Stories

Firefighter killed in large South Gyeongsang forest fire

[Meet the President] Gyeongsang National University fosters global pioneers

Eastern regions battle wildfires as dry weather continues over weekend

Burnt remains

Eight wildfires torch forests, burn overnight
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)