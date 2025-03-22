Two firefighters dead, two missing as Korea declares state of disaster
Published: 22 Mar. 2025, 18:57 Updated: 22 Mar. 2025, 19:03
Two wildfire fighters lost their lives and another two went missing on Saturday, as the Korean government declared a state of disaster in response to wildfires spreading across southeastern regions.
The affected areas include Ulsan, Uiseong in North Gyeongsang, and several other cities throughout the Gyeongsang region.
More villages were placed under an evacuation order Saturday as strong winds impeded firefighting operations against a wildfire that firsth broke out in the southeastern county of Sancheong, officials said.
The county office in Sancheong notified residents and visitors in eight nearby towns to immediately evacuate to a safe area at 3 p.m.
The move came a day after the county office ordered 213 residents in seven villages hit by the wildfire to evacuate to a nearby research center.
A resident in one of the seven villages hit by the wildfire received hospital treatment after inhaling smoke but no other casualties were reported.
As of 3 p.m., 65 percent of the blaze had been extinguished, down from 70 percent at 10:30 a.m. The area affected by the wildfire had also expanded to 290 hectares.
The county office said two firefighters were found dead in the region. However, their identities and the cause of death remain unknown, it added.
Police and fire authorities plan to determine the exact cause after retrieving their bodies.
Acting President Choi Sang-mok visited the site and ordered relevant agencies to make the utmost effort to mobilize all possible equipment and personnel to put out the blaze before sunset.
He also urged safety for residents, as well as firefighting authorities deployed to the scene, stressing that seamless preparations should take place should the blaze continue overnight.
Authorities issued the highest level of response measures to put out the blaze, about three hours after the fire first broke out at 3:26 p.m. Friday.
Authorities plan to determine the exact cause of the blaze after extinguishing it. A person who first reported the fire was confirmed to have said that a spark started the fire during mowing.
Meanwhile, the Korea Forest Service raised the wildfire emergency level to its highest as of 3:30 p.m., with 16 wildfires reported nationwide amid strong winds.
