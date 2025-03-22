 Wildfire in Korea's Sancheong County kills 4, another 6 injured, 263 displaced
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Wildfire in Korea's Sancheong County kills 4, another 6 injured, 263 displaced

Published: 22 Mar. 2025, 22:37 Updated: 22 Mar. 2025, 22:44
A wildfire that broke out the day before in Sicheon-myeon, Sancheong County, in South Gyeongsang, blazes through the night on March 22. [NEWS1]

A wildfire that broke out the day before in Sicheon-myeon, Sancheong County, in South Gyeongsang, blazes through the night on March 22. [NEWS1]

 
Four people were killed as wildfires swept Korea's Sancheong County in South Gyeongsang on Saturday.  
 
Fire authorities said another six firefighters and residents were injured, while 263 residents from seven villages in Sancheong County were displaced as fire suppressions efforts continued thought the night.
 

Related Article

The wildfire initially spread across mountains in Sincheon-ri, Sicheon-myeon, in Sancheong County at 3:30 p.m. Friday as blazes spread across Korea's southeastern regions. Firefighting authorities dispatched some 35 helicopters to extinguish the wildfires which blazed in Sancheong County through Saturday.  
 
Around 3 p.m. Saturday, authorities said that eight firefighters and one civil servant were stranded while battling wildfire spreading in Sicheon-myeon due to strong winds.
 
Rescue workers were dispatched, and one person with severe burns was transferred to a nearby hospital, along with four others who sustained minor injuries.
 
At around 5 p.m., two more bodies were found near a ridge and recovered. However, the whereabouts of two others, including one wildfire firefighter and one civil servant, was unclear. Fire authorities continued search efforts using GPS tracking.  
 
At around 8 p.m., two additional bodies, presumed to be the missing people, were found at the scene of the blaze. South Gyeongsang police plan to confirm their identities.
 
Firefighters extinguish a fire at a factory building after a wildfire in Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang, spread on March 22. [YONHAP]

Firefighters extinguish a fire at a factory building after a wildfire in Uiseong County, North Gyeongsang, spread on March 22. [YONHAP]

The Korean government declared a state of national disaster Saturday over the wildfires in Ulsan and the North and South Gyeongsang regions at 6 p.m., the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said.
 
Acting President Choi Sang-mok earlier recommended a national disaster declaration in order to effectively implement measures to combat the disaster and recovery efforts.
 
Choi ordered related officials to consider designating the affected areas as special disaster zones.
 
So far, the wildfires affected 503 hectares of forest land, according to authorities.  
 
Some 1,300 personnel including firefighters, civil servants, police officers and soldiers, along with 120 pieces of equipment, were dispatched to the scene to help suppress the blaze.  
 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
tags Korea wildfire

More in Social Affairs

Wildfire in Korea's Sancheong County kills 4, another 6 injured, 263 displaced

Two firefighters dead, two missing as Korea declares state of disaster

[WHY] Cities of love: How gov't matchmaking events started, and how they're going

NJZ dealt blow as court sides with ADOR

Court dismisses medical professors' lawsuit over gov't enrollment quota

Related Stories

Two firefighters dead, two missing as Korea declares state of disaster

Eastern regions battle wildfires as dry weather continues over weekend

Burnt remains

Eight wildfires torch forests, burn overnight

Huge Gangwon forest fire kills 1, burns large area
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)