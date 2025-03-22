 Saturday's fortune: Luck, challenges and growth today
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Opinion > Today's Fortune

print dictionary print

Saturday's fortune: Luck, challenges and growth today

Published: 22 Mar. 2025, 07:00
Bayern Munich's Kim Min-jae was born in the year of the Rat. Giving more than receiving will bring him unexpected rewards on Saturday. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Bayern Munich's Kim Min-jae was born in the year of the Rat. Giving more than receiving will bring him unexpected rewards on Saturday. [REUTERS/YONHAP]


Today offers a mix of luck, challenges and growth. Some signs will thrive, while others should take it slow. Stay mindful, trust your instincts and make the most of the day ahead. Your fortune for Saturday, March 22, 2025.     
 
💰 Wealth: Financial luck for the day.      
💪 Health: What the stars say about your well-being today.  
❤️ Love: Romance, friendships and connections.  
🧭 Lucky directions: Face these directions for good energy. 
 
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 West
🔹 Giving more than receiving will bring unexpected rewards.
🔹 A small act of kindness will brighten someone’s day.
🔹 Listen carefully — someone has valuable advice for you.
 
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Compassion | 🧭 South
🔹 Show kindness, even if it’s not immediately returned.
🔹 A chance to make a meaningful connection will appear.
🔹 Someone may need your support — be a good listener.
 
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010)
💰 Excellent | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Excitement | 🧭 East
🔹 A thrilling opportunity will present itself — be ready!
🔹 Your energy will be contagious — spread positivity.
🔹 A spontaneous adventure may be on the horizon.
 
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Growth | 🧭 East
🔹 Focus on self-improvement and personal goals.
🔹 A challenge will help you grow — embrace it.
🔹 Avoid distractions — stay committed to what matters.
 
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Reflection | 🧭 North
🔹 Not every battle is worth fighting — choose wisely.
🔹 A quiet day for deep thinking and planning.
🔹 Let go of negative energy from the past.
 
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Understanding | 🧭 West
🔹 A good day for deep conversations and honest discussions.
🔹 Someone close to you may need encouragement.
🔹 Step back from conflicts and view things objectively.
 
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014)
💰 Caution | 💪 Weak | ❤️ Distance | 🧭 North
🔹 Be mindful of your emotional and physical limits.
🔹 Avoid unnecessary confrontations — they won’t be productive.
🔹 Distance yourself from negativity.
 
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 A wonderful day for quality time with loved ones.
🔹 Your positive energy will inspire those around you.
🔹 Happiness will come from meaningful conversations.
 
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016)
💰 Moderate | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Curiosity | 🧭 East
🔹 A surprising discovery may change your perspective.
🔹 Keep an open mind — there’s more to learn.
🔹 A creative idea will bring excitement.
 
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Confidence | 🧭 West
🔹 A day to shine — embrace your strengths.
🔹 Your leadership will be appreciated.
🔹 Confidence will attract opportunities.
 
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)
💰 Caution | 💪 Weak | ❤️ Overthinking | 🧭 South
🔹 Don’t dwell too much on the past.
🔹 Overanalyzing will only bring stress.
🔹 Avoid making big decisions without clarity.
 
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)
💰 Good | 💪 Moderate | ❤️ Comfort | 🧭 North
🔹 A peaceful day to recharge and relax.
🔹 Let go of stress — focus on what makes you happy.
🔹 Take time for yourself — you deserve it.
 
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Astrologer Cho Ku-moon uses saju (the four pillars of destiny), a traditional Korean practice that examines the year, month, day and time of your birth, alongside geomancy to provide insights on wealth, health, love and overall fortune. 
tags Today's fortune

More in Today's Fortune

Saturday's fortune: Luck, challenges and growth today

Friday's fortune: Trust, patience and growth

Thursday's fortune: Fortune favors the bold, but wisdom wins the day

Wednesday's fortune: Patience and caution lead the way

Tuesday's fortune: Balance is key

Related Stories

Today's fortune: Feb. 1, 2025

Today's fortune: Feb. 2, 2025

Today's fortune: Feb. 12, 2025

Today's fortune: Feb. 15, 2025

Today's fortune: Feb. 17, 2025
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)