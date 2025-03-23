Seoul's land transaction permission system takes effect Monday, again
Published: 23 Mar. 2025, 18:34
Pictured are apartments in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on March 23, a day before the "land transaction permission system" temporarily takes effect in four affluent districts of the capital.
The system, which will require government permission for transactions exceeding a certain size, will last through Sept. 30 and aims to stabilize the real estate market following a three-month-high price surge in February.
