 Seoul's land transaction permission system takes effect Monday, again
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Seoul's land transaction permission system takes effect Monday, again

Published: 23 Mar. 2025, 18:34
Pictured are apartments in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on March 23, a day before the "land transaction permission system" temporarily takes effect in four affluent districts of the capital. [YONHAP]

Pictured are apartments in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on March 23, a day before the "land transaction permission system" temporarily takes effect in four affluent districts of the capital. [YONHAP]

 
Pictured are apartments in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on March 23, a day before the "land transaction permission system" temporarily takes effect in four affluent districts of the capital. 
 
The system, which will require government permission for transactions exceeding a certain size, will last through Sept. 30 and aims to stabilize the real estate market following a three-month-high price surge in February. 
 
 
 
 
tags Songpa District

More in Economy

Seoul's land transaction permission system takes effect Monday, again

Taiwan signs onto $44 billion Alaska LNG project, daring Korea to follow

Asean research office slashes Korea's growth forecast to 1.6%

Gov't to review support for critical minerals recycling industry

Kepco keeps electricity rate frozen for Q2

Related Stories

"Mr. Trot" concert finally set to go ahead

Murder suspect regrets not killing more

KT starts moving into new, high-tech home

Churchgoers in southern Seoul catch virus

Untraceable virus infections are on the rise, officials warn
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)