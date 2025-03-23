 Hacker steals 8.4 billion won in HYBE shares owned by BTS member Jungkook
Hacker steals 8.4 billion won in HYBE shares owned by BTS member Jungkook

Published: 23 Mar. 2025, 14:02
Singer Jungkook of boy band BTS [BIGHIT MUSIC]

An unidentified individual hacked into BTS member Jungkook's bank account and illegally transferred 8.4 billion won ($5.7 million) in HYBE shares he owned. The stock was returned to Jungkook after a court order, according to Jungkook's agency, BigHit Music.
 
According to entertainment sources, the hacker set up an unauthorized stock account under Jungkook's name in January last year, right after he began his mandatory military service a month before.
 

The hacker transferred 33,000 shares of HYBE owned by Jungkook to the new account and sold 500 shares to a third party, according to reports. HYBE's stocks were traded at around 250,000 won at the time.
 
BigHit Music immediately took action and requested that the payment to the new account be suspended and returned to Jungkook. The singer also filed a lawsuit in March last year, demanding that the third-party buyer return the shares.
 
Jimin, left, and Jungkook of BTS [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The Seoul Western District Court took Jungkook's side, and the 500 shares were returned to the singer's original account, according to sources.
 
The hacker has not been caught yet. They would have had access to Jungkook's account number, password and identification card, raising the possibility that somebody Jungkook knew was involved.
 
"We enhanced our security measures regarding artists' private devices and personal information in addition to the legal measures," BigHit Music said.
 
Jungkook began his mandatory military duty on Dec. 12, 2023. He is set for discharge on June 11 this year.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Jungkook BTS BigHit Music HYBE

