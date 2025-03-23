North Korea's new ambassador to Bulgaria takes post: KCNA

North Korea's new ambassador to Bulgaria has taken up office, the North's state media reported Sunday.North Korean Ambassador to Bulgaria Ri Hak-mu presented a copy of credentials to Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev last Thursday, the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.With Ri presenting the credentials to the Bulgarian president, Radev "expressed deep thanks for this and asked the ambassador to convey his sincere greetings to" North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the KCNA said.Ri's predecessor, Ambassador Cha Kon-il, left the job in April last year, but the North's state media had been silent on who would replace Cha.Since 2003, North Korea had reportedly shut down its diplomatic missions in some nations, including Angola, Nepal, Bangladesh, Spain and Uganda.Yonhap