 North Korea's new ambassador to Bulgaria takes post: KCNA
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea's new ambassador to Bulgaria takes post: KCNA

Published: 23 Mar. 2025, 14:53 Updated: 23 Mar. 2025, 15:20
Newly appointed Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and his ministers take an oath after the new government was voted in the parliament in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Jan. 16. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Newly appointed Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and his ministers take an oath after the new government was voted in the parliament in Sofia, Bulgaria, on Jan. 16. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

North Korea's new ambassador to Bulgaria has taken up office, the North's state media reported Sunday.
 
North Korean Ambassador to Bulgaria Ri Hak-mu presented a copy of credentials to Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev last Thursday, the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
 
With Ri presenting the credentials to the Bulgarian president, Radev "expressed deep thanks for this and asked the ambassador to convey his sincere greetings to" North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the KCNA said.
 

Related Article

Ri's predecessor, Ambassador Cha Kon-il, left the job in April last year, but the North's state media had been silent on who would replace Cha.
 
Since 2003, North Korea had reportedly shut down its diplomatic missions in some nations, including Angola, Nepal, Bangladesh, Spain and Uganda.
 
Yonhap 
tags North Korea Bulgaria

More in North Korea

North Korea's new ambassador to Bulgaria takes post: KCNA

Unification minister reaffirms full support for North Korean POWs in talks with Ukrainian envoy

Russia's top security official arrives in Pyongyang to meet Kim Jong-un

North Korea successfully test-fired latest antiaircraft missile system: KCNA

North Korea warns of using 'deadliest military means' against South Korea-U.S. military drills

Related Stories

Korean women's volleyball fall 3-2 to Bulgaria in another VNL loss

National tax agency to increase cooperation with Britain, Bulgaria

Hyundai E&C named preferred bidder for Bulgarian nuclear project

International students grapple with shifting views on North Korea

North Korean leader's sister publicly dismisses doubts about North's satellite, ICBM technologies
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)