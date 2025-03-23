UN Human Rights Council to address concerns over North Korea's troop dispatch to Russia

The UN Human Rights Council is expected to address concerns over North Korea's troop dispatch to Russia to support its war in Ukraine in its latest resolution on Pyongyang's human rights situation, documents showed Sunday.The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights unveiled the draft resolution on the human rights situation in North Korea, which was submitted by Poland and Australia on Thursday.The draft resolution urges North Korea to "refrain from the use of deadly and other excessive force at its borders and elsewhere, particularly where it would exacerbate civilian suffering, fuel human rights violations and destabilize international security."While past resolutions have called on Pyongyang to exercise restraint in the use of force at its borders and beyond, this year's draft explicitly highlights concerns over the potential impact on global security.The draft is expected to be adopted at the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council, scheduled from April 2-4, after deliberation among member states.South Korea has co-sponsored the resolution for the third consecutive year.Yonhap