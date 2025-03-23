Actor Kim Soo-hyun to hold meet and greet in Taiwan despite Kim Sae-ron controversy
Published: 23 Mar. 2025, 14:10
- YOON SO-YEON
Actor Kim Soo-hyun is scheduled to go ahead with a meet and greet with fans in Taiwan on March 30, making it his first official appearance in weeks since actor Kim Sae-ron's family accused him of dating the late actor when she was a minor.
According to Taiwanese news outlet ET Today, Kim Soo-hyun will take part in a cherry blossom event set for March 30, where some 200 fans were chosen out of a random draw to meet the star in person.
The event was organized by 7-Eleven Taiwan, which was supposed to release Kim Soo-hyun-themed beverage and food products in tandem with the event. The company also planned to have pictures of Kim Soo-hyun hung up on the doors of 7-Eleven convenience stores around the country but halted both plans, according to local media.
If Kim Soo-hyun pushes ahead with the event, it will be his first public appearance since March 10, when the late actor's family first accused Kim Soo-hyun of dating Kim Sae-ron when she was a minor through the YouTube channel Hoverlab. If Kim Soo-hyun cancels the upcoming event, he could be liable to pay back 30 million Taiwan dollars ($910,000) to 7-Eleven, according to media reports.
Brands have been pulling the plug on their deals with Kim Soo-hyun, along with content makers. Television broadcaster MBC postponed the release of its entertainment show "Good Day," which was rumored to feature Kim Soo-hyun, and Disney+ has pushed the date of its crime series "Knock-Off," where Kim Soo-hyun took the lead role.
Kim Soo-hyun initially denied having dated Kim Sae-ron but later admitted to dating her when she was a grown-up after photos were revealed by Hoverlab, demanding Kim Soo-hyun a formal apology.
Kim Sae-ron's family said they will seek legal measures against Kim Soo-hyun.
