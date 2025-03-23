Korean gov't pledges 2.6 billion won in support to regions ravaged by wildfires
Published: 23 Mar. 2025, 19:45
- LEE SOO-JUNG
The fires have so far resulted in four deaths, several injuries and thousands of evacuations.
The several wildfires burned 6,328 hectares (15,636 acres) in the Gyeongsang region — a size equivalent to approximately 8,862 football pitches, according to the state-run Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters on Sunday evening.
Acting President Choi Sang-mok said the government would provide grants worth 2.6 billion won to North and South Gyeongsang and Ulsan, where a state of disaster was declared, during a safety meeting at the central government complex in Seoul on Sunday afternoon. Another 50 million won in disaster relief fund will be provided to support evacuees and victims in South Gyeongsang's Sancheong County, he added.
A wildfire in Sancheong County, which began Friday afternoon, has been the deadliest among the ongoing blazes, killing three firefighters in their 60s and one public official in their 30s. The Sancheong fire also injured five firefighters and one other resident.
Those who died were suspected to have been stranded by fire as they met headwinds. Their bodies were found apart on a mountain ridge in the county at around 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Sancheong fire burned 1,362 hectares and destroyed 10 family homes. It also displaced 589 residents.
Fire authorities had contained around 70 percent of the blaze as of Sunday 4 p.m. The Korea Forest Service (KFS) mobilized 31 helicopters, 217 fire trucks and 2,243 firefighting personnel to combat the Sancheong fire.
Fire authorities suspect that sparks from a farm lawn mower began the wildfire.
The Sancheong fire spread to Hadong County in the same province due to strong and dry wind.
The evacuees reportedly included 337 patients and elderly from nursery hospitals who were safely transported to other medical institutions in adjacent areas in the same province, including Andong.
About 59 percent of the Uiseong fire had been contained as of Sunday 5 p.m.
Although 52 fire extinguishing helicopters were meant to be mobilized, smoke had reportedly prevented full-scale operations. On the ground, some 3,000 firefighters with 440 pieces of equipment are battling to put out the blaze.
The fire also prompted monks to rush golden Buddha statues to a nearby museum after a local Buddhist temple burned down in the blaze.
The Uiseong fire is believed to have started by accident during a visit to a hillside ancestral grave, according to Lee Cheol-woo, North Gyeongsang governor.
The Ulju fire reportedly ignited at around noon on Saturday.
An effort to put out the Ulju fire is taking longer than expected because strong winds spread the flames to highland areas at a speed of around 5 meters per second. Fire authorities said the blaze could reach local villages.
The central government issued the highest response protocol of its three-tier system in the three counties — Sancheong, Uiseong and Ulju. Such an order can be made when the affected area is expected to span over 100 hectares with gusts blowing at over 11 meters per second.
Also, the government declared a state of disaster in North and South Gyeongsang and Ulsan city to implement pan-governmental efforts on Saturday at 6 p.m. The measure enables authorities to effectively handle disasters by designating risk areas, imposing evacuation orders and providing emergency support.
Another fire in South Gyeongsang’s Gimhae also burned 90 hectares and displaced 148 residents from 98 households. A total of 10 helicopters are dispersing fire retardants in the air, with 40 fire trucks extinguishing the blaze on the ground.
The KFS said around 95 percent of the Gimhae fire has been contained as of Sunday 4 p.m.
Both rival parties — the conservative People Power Party (PPP) and liberal Democratic Party (DP) — also extended their condolences to the victims of wildfire who lost their lives.
On Sunday, Rep. Shin Dong-uk, a spokesperson from the PPP, asked authorities to take extra caution so there would be no more casualties during firefighting operations.
In addition, the DP asked authorities to take protective measures for firefighters battling to contain the blaze and for residents' safety.
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik also said that "public safety and lives are the foremost priorities," urging the government to use all of its capabilities to prevent further damage.
On Sunday, impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol — waiting for the Constitutional Court’s verdict for his impeachment — expressed his condolences for the death of four people in a Facebook post. His message marks the second of its kind after his release from prison earlier this month.
Yoon also asked “the government to take care of displaced people and swiftly contain the blaze by utilizing all accessible resources.”
