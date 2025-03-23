 Search under way for three Koreans missing during Grand Canyon trip
Published: 23 Mar. 2025, 14:53
An image of a car pileup on a snowy road in the United States captured from the X account of the Arizona Department of Public Safety on March 22. [YONHAP]

An image of a car pileup on a snowy road in the United States captured from the X account of the Arizona Department of Public Safety on March 22. [YONHAP]

Three South Korean women have been missing for 10 days while traveling to the Grand Canyon in Arizona, prompting a search effort by local police, diplomats said.
 
Contact has been lost with the three women, including a 33-year-old and her 59-year-old mother, since March 13 while they were traveling from the Grand Canyon to Las Vegas, according to the South Korean consulate in Los Angeles and local police Saturday (local time).
 
The trio had initially planned to return home via San Francisco International Airport on March 17. After losing contact, their family in South Korea requested assistance from Seoul's foreign ministry to locate them.
 
The Consulate General of South Korea in Los Angeles said it requested local police and transportation authorities in Arizona to launch an investigation, with the search operation still ongoing.
 
Yonhap 
