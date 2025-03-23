More in Social Affairs

Korean gov't pledges 2.6 billion won in support to regions ravaged by wildfires

Seoul gov't to cooperate on pilot program to train foreign residents in housekeeping, child care

Search under way for three Koreans missing during Grand Canyon trip

Actor Kim Soo-hyun to hold meet and greet in Taiwan despite Kim Sae-ron controversy

Seoul subway Line 2 operations restored after train derailment