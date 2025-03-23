Seoul subway Line 2 operations partially suspended after derailment
Published: 23 Mar. 2025, 13:19
Metro operations from Hongik University Station in western Seoul to Seoul National University Station in southern Seoul have been suspended.
Subway cars traveling between the affected route are returning to their departure points, according to Yonhap News Agency.
Clockwise-direction metro operations of Line No. 2 — including travel from Seoul National University Station to Hongik University Station — are operating as scheduled.
One car from a 10-car train derailed, and no casualties were reported, according to Seoul Metro, the city’s subway operator.
The operator added that buses have been provided for affected passengers. Recovery efforts are underway.
Train operations between Kkachisan Station in western Seoul and Sindorim Station on Line No. 2 were also temporarily suspended from 10:17 a.m. to 10:35 a.m. due to a power outage.
