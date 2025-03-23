 A critical week in the courts
A critical week in the courts

Published: 23 Mar. 2025, 20:04
 
A judicial super week for Korean politics begins. On Monday morning, the Constitutional Court is set to rule on the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo — the first such case in the country’s history. On Wednesday, Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung is scheduled to receive a ruling from the Seoul High Court in an election law violation case that could affect his eligibility to run for the presidency. Meanwhile, the Constitutional Court may also announce the date for its ruling on President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment case. The string of decisions could send shock waves through the nation’s political landscape. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
