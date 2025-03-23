Taeguk Warriors need a reshuffle, different approach after 'worst performance' against Oman
Published: 23 Mar. 2025, 16:28 Updated: 23 Mar. 2025, 17:50
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Korea manager Hong Myung-bo faces the challenge of bouncing back in a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Jordan on Tuesday after what he called his team's “worst performance” in the third qualifying round during a 1-1 draw with Oman on March 20.
Korea lacked cohesion throughout the 90 minutes and did not look like a team capable enough to top Group B, apart from one moment during which Hwang Hee-chan smashed in a through-the-needle-pass from Lee Kang-in for the opening goal.
But Lee, who was still visible in the unimpressive squad, is out with an injury with fellow midfielder Paik Seung-ho, leaving Hong to reshuffle his best XI for the Jordan qualifier.
Hong’s squad needs not just reshuffling but also a different approach to the upcoming match, as Korea failed to turn their efforts into a vital three points on Thursday.
Here is a breakdown of what went wrong for the Taeguk Warriors during the qualifier against Oman and how they could improve against Jordan.
Limited role for Son Heung-min
Regular captain Son Heung-min barely had an impact against Oman, as he was stuck on the left flank in Hong’s 4-2-3-1 formation the whole time.
Son had only a few movements on the edge, none of which translated into anything threatening. His movements only saw him attempt shots that went wide and did not include anything creative enough to set his teammates up.
As cutting in from the edge with pace no longer seems to be his specialty, he needs to occupy a different role by making impactful passes and delivering assists — a forte he has showcased this season at Tottenham Hotspur.
Starting as a No. 10 is an option for Son, as regular No. 10 pick Lee Jae-sung can also play as a central midfielder. But that would require Son to contribute more on defense.
Son was one of the players to blame for an equalizer Korea conceded against Oman, as he did not put enough pressure on Omani players who broke through a defender-congested final third.
Sluggish central midfielders
Two central midfielders, Paik and Park Yong-woo, were neither aggressive nor diligent against Oman.
Besides their intermittent involvement in buildups, the two did not put in extra effort, such as pouncing on Oman attackers to snatch the ball or making proactive movements to recover it.
Improving pass accuracy also needs to be Korea’s main focus, as the duo’s inaccurate passes to the front did not reach their teammates’ feet and disrupted the team’s offensive momentum.
The duo’s performance contrasted with that of veteran midfielder Hwang In-beom, who acts as an engine in the national team by covering a great distance and providing long passes to the front.
He did not play a single minute against Oman, as he recently recovered from injury. His availability for the Jordan qualifier was still unclear as of Sunday.
With Paik out of the squad, Hong is left with defensive midfielder Won Du-jae, who made his last cap against Peru in June 2023.
Lack of pressure from the defense
No defender during the Oman qualifier applied pressure when needed in the absence of key center-back Kim Min-jae, who is out with an injury.
The equalizer Korea conceded was an example of it. Korea outnumbered Omani players in the penalty area, but none reacted to Oman’s movements quickly, instead standing in their positions to allow the goal.
Hong will have to order more aggression from the back four not just to avoid the same mistake but also to allow more seamless transitions that Korea showcases with Kim, who often makes long passes to the front after snatching the ball.
What does the Jordan qualifier entail?
A win over Jordan will allow Korea to go six points clear at the top of Group B, as a three-point gap separates Korea and second-place Jordan as of Sunday.
However, Korea will still not book a direct ticket to their 11th consecutive World Cup with that victory, with two more qualifiers in June set to determine the country’s fate.
The Taeguk Warriors must finish in the top two of the six-team Group B table to instantly qualify for the World Cup. Korea will play Jordan at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Tuesday, with the final two qualifiers against Iraq and Kuwait awaiting them in June.
