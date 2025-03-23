 Korea bested by Canada in women's world curling championship semifinals
Published: 23 Mar. 2025, 15:38 Updated: 23 Mar. 2025, 17:05
Gim Eun-ji releases the stone during the semifinal between Korea and Canada at the World Women's Curling Championship in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi, on March 22. [AFP/YONHAP]

Korea lost to the top-ranked Canada in the semifinals of the women's curling world championship at home on Saturday.
  

Led by skip Gim Eun-ji, world No. 10 Korea lost to Rachel Homan's Canada 6-5 in the semifinals at the LGT World Women's Curling Championship at Uijeongbu Indoor Ice Rink in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi. 
  
Korea has been relegated to the bronze medal contest against China, scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday.
  
Korea had defeated Canada 11-7 during the round robin on Wednesday but Homan and her crew got their revenge Saturday.
  
Korea led 4-3 through eight ends but Canada grabbed a lead with two points in the ninth end.
  
Korea held the hammer in the 10th end but only managed one point after Homan pulled off a huge double takeout. Canada then got the decisive point in the 11th end.
  
Korea was trying to win its first gold medal at the women's curling worlds. The country won silver in 2022 and bronze in 2019 and 2014.
 
By making it to the semifinals, Korea also secured a berth at next year's Winter Olympics in Italy.

Yonhap
tags Curling LGT World Women's Curling Championship Canada

