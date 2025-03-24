Korea likely among U.S. retaliatory tariff targets: WSJ

'Finally': Finance Minister Choi returns to post following tumultuous term as acting president

What a yolk: Egg prices spike as U.S. exports take off

Korea deems U.S. genetically modified potato ‘suitable' ahead of Trump tariff implementation

Related Stories

Korea likely among U.S. retaliatory tariff targets: WSJ

White House official mentions 'persistent' trade deficits with Korea, China and Europe

Government gears up for potential universal tariffs under Trump's second term

Industry minister to visit U.S. for talks on new tariff scheme

Mexico says it will impose retaliatory tariffs on U.S. with details coming Sunday