Korea deems U.S. genetically modified potato ‘suitable' ahead of Trump tariff implementation
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 18:45 Updated: 24 Mar. 2025, 19:17
Korea’s Rural Development Administration (RDA) has ruled that a genetically modified potato developed by U.S. agricultural firm Simplot poses no environmental risks, clearing one of the final hurdles for its potential import.
On Monday, the RDA announced it had issued a “suitability” decision on Feb. 21 for the living modified organism (LMO) potato variety known as SPS-Y9. The ruling follows an environmental safety review and brings the potato one step closer to entering the Korean market, pending food safety clearance from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.
The decision has sparked speculation that the Korean government may be preemptively easing what the United States has labeled nontariff trade barriers, particularly as it comes just ahead of key trade negotiations.
Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun traveled to Washington on Feb. 27 to meet with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, where he formally requested an exemption from upcoming U.S. tariff measures. Although Korean officials denied any linkage between the LMO potato decision and bilateral trade talks, the timing of the announcement has raised eyebrows.
Simplot initially submitted its request for import approval in April 2018. While the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the Ministry of Environment both granted clearance in 2018 and 2020 respectively, the agricultural agency had held back, citing the need for a cautious review.
An RDA official said the delay was due to extended discussions around potential gene flow — concerns that the genetically modified potato could pass on its traits to other crops if cultivated domestically. “We required supplementary data from Simplot, which took time to receive and evaluate,” the official said. “The assessment was conducted by an independent committee of civilian experts based on scientific evidence, and was not influenced by U.S. trade pressure.”
Nonetheless, U.S. biotech stakeholders have criticized Korea’s review process as excessively burdensome. Several industry groups submitted public comments to the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), identifying Korea’s LMO approval procedures as a nontariff barrier to trade.
On Monday, civic groups — including GMO-Free Korea, the Korea Peasants League and National Food Solidarity — held a press conference at the National Assembly, urging the government to halt the process. “We call for an immediate suspension of procedures that threaten food safety and sustainable agriculture,” the groups said.
Alongside our own comprehensive coverage, the Korea JoongAng Daily also uses generative AI to aid in the translation of JoongAng Ilbo articles. Everything we publish is written and edited by humans.
BY IM SOUNG-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)