 What a yolk: Egg prices spike as U.S. exports take off
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 18:40
A shopper picks a pack of eggs at a supermarket in Seoul on March 24. [YONHAP]

A shopper picks a pack of eggs at a supermarket in Seoul on March 24. [YONHAP]

 
According to the Korea Institute for Animal Products Quality Evaluation, the average wholesale price of 30 eggs stood at 5,335 won ($3.64) the same day, up 11.2 percent from a month prior. The industry anticipates further price hikes as exports to the United States take off.
