What a yolk: Egg prices spike as U.S. exports take off
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 18:40
A shopper picks a pack of eggs at a supermarket in Seoul on March 24.
According to the Korea Institute for Animal Products Quality Evaluation, the average wholesale price of 30 eggs stood at 5,335 won ($3.64) the same day, up 11.2 percent from a month prior. The industry anticipates further price hikes as exports to the United States take off.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)