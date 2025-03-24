Securities firms see net profit spike in 2024 on commission, trading income

Securities companies in Korea saw net profit spike last year on the back of a rise in their commission income and gains from their own stock trading, data showed Monday.The combined net profit of 60 domestic securities firms came to 6.98 trillion won ($4.76 billion) last year, up 23 percent from a profit of 5.68 trillion won the previous year, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.Their net income from commission fees rose 10.4 percent on-year to some 12.94 trillion won last year, aided by a surge in overseas stock trading, while their combined income from their own investment or stock trading spiked over 14 percent to 12.58 trillion won over the cited period.Their combined assets rose 10 percent on-year to 755.3 trillion won, and debts also gained 10.3 percent to 663.5 trillion won over the cited period.Their capital base also climbed 7.6 percent on-year to 91.8 trillion won, the data showed.Meanwhile, three futures firms racked up a net profit of 799 billion won last year, down 13.9 percent from a year earlier, according to the data.Yonhap