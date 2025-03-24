CCIA criticizes Korea’s export limits on high-precision map data as unfair trade barrier
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 09:36 Updated: 24 Mar. 2025, 11:44
The U.S.-based Computer & Communications Industry Association (CCIA) has raised concerns about Korea’s restrictions on the export of high-precision map data, calling it an unfair trade practice.
In a submission to the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on March 11, the CCIA said that companies wishing to export map data from Korea must obtain government approval. The association claimed that no such requests have ever been approved by the Korean government, despite multiple applications from international suppliers.
The complaint comes amid heightened scrutiny of global trade practices following U.S. President Donald Trump’s directive for the USTR to investigate unfair trade practices affecting the United States.
According to the CCIA, restrictions on map data exports have put international companies at a disadvantage compared to domestic competitors in Korea, particularly in areas such as traffic information updates and navigation services.
The association estimated that Korea accounts for approximately 1.6 percent of U.S. digital service exports, and U.S. map service providers operating in Korea face an annual revenue risk of around $130.5 million due to regulatory restrictions.
Google has previously made similar requests to the Korean government in 2007 and 2016, but were denied due to national security concerns.
The Korean government has maintained the position that combining map data with satellite imagery could expose sensitive military facilities.
Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
