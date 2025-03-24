Corning, Vena Energy pledge $300 million investment in offshore wind power

Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun, left, takes a commemorative photo with Vena Energy CEO Nitin Apte during an investment ceremony at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on March 24.Global firms including Vena Energy and Corning reported investment plans totaling over $300 million in offshore wind power and advanced materials at the ceremony, which drew representatives from Korea's foreign chambers of commerce and overseas corporations.