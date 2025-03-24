 Corning, Vena Energy pledge $300 million investment in offshore wind power
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 18:41
 
Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Ahn Duk-geun, left, takes a commemorative photo with Vena Energy CEO Nitin Apte during an investment ceremony at Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on March 24. [MINISTRY OF TRADE, INDUSTRY AND ENERGY]

Global firms including Vena Energy and Corning reported investment plans totaling over $300 million in offshore wind power and advanced materials at the ceremony, which drew representatives from Korea's foreign chambers of commerce and overseas corporations.
