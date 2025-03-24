 Samsung Electronics tops domestic sales for 22 years
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 09:20
A Samsung Electronics flag flies in front of its headquarters in Seoul. [YONHAP]

 
Samsung Electronics has held the No. 1 spot in annual sales among Korean companies for 22 consecutive years from 2002 to 2023, an industry analysis report showed Monday.
 
According to the report from the Korea CXO Institute, a corporate data firm, Samsung Electronics was found to have ranked first in terms of sales every year since 2002.
 

The institute also excluded financial firms and companies that changed ownership due to management difficulties in its analysis.
 
The report is based on an analysis of changes in the top 50 listed companies by annual sales from 1984 to 2023.
 
Samsung Electronics' sales grew exponentially during the period, from 1.36 trillion won ($928 million) in 1984 to 170.4 trillion won in 2023.
 
According to the report, Samsung Electronics and six other firms have maintained a place in the top 50 every year for the entire 40-year period.
 
The others are Hyundai Motor, LG Electronics, Samsung C&T, LG Chem, Hyundai Engineering & Construction and Korean Air.
 
Samsung C&T led the rankings 14 times between 1985 and 2001, while Hyundai Motor has consistently remained in the top three in recent years, the report showed.

Yonhap
tags Samsung Electronics

