FuriosaAI rejects Meta's $800M takeover offer

FuriosaAI, a Korean artificial intelligence (AI) chip startup, has turned down a $800 million takeover offer from U.S. tech giant Meta, industry sources said Monday.June Paik, CEO of FuriosaAI, informed its employees that the company has decided not to proceed with takeover negotiations with Meta, according to the sources.He also notified the U.S. company of its decision.The move came as FuriosaAI has decided to continue the company's independent development and production of AI chips, the sources said.Founded in 2017, FuriosaAI is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in AI inference chips for data centers.Its flagship product, the RNGD processor, launched last year, is a new AI inference chip designed for high-performance data centers and capable of efficiently handling large language models.In February, news outlets reported that Meta was in talks to acquire FuriosaAI as part of its efforts to expand its in-house AI chip capabilities and reduce its reliance on AI chipmaker Nvidia.Yonhap