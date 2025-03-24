 LG Innotek gears up to produce components for humanoid robots
LG Innotek gears up to produce components for humanoid robots

Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 13:59
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


LG Innotek CEO Moon Hyuk-soo answers questions at the general shareholders' meeting at its Magok headquarters in western Seoul on March 24. [LG INNOTEK]

LG Innotek CEO Moon Hyuk-soo answers questions at the general shareholders' meeting at its Magok headquarters in western Seoul on March 24. [LG INNOTEK]

LG Innotek CEO Moon Hyuk-soo said it is gearing up to make components for humanoid robots next year at a general shareholder meeting on Monday.
 
"We are preparing for mass production [of the components] for humanoid robots and we will disclose a specific partnership with a major company in the near future," Moon said to reporters after the meeting.
 

"We are in discussions with multiple companies in relation to cameras, and we are also proceeding with the development of hands and motors for joints."
 
LG Innotek on Monday also pledged to expand the chip component sales to over 3 trillion won ($2 billion) by 2030, with an emphasis on the flip chip ball grid array (FC-BGA) and automotive chip market.
 
"We are consequently going to advance in the high-end market like that of AI servers to make the FC-BGA business a trillion-won-sized business by 2030," the CEO said.
 
"We will position ourselves as a key player in the chip components market by achieving three trillion won in revenue in the segment by 2030."
 
FC-BGA is an advanced packaging solution that enables denser interconnectivity among chips placed on the substrate.
 
It is an emerging segment in the chip component industry, coveted by both LG Innotek and domestic rival Samsung Electro-Mechanics.
 
LG Innotek's Moon said earlier this year that it has already started mass production of the components for PC applications. Those for server applications will start within the year, he said Monday.
 
"We have already secured [FC-BGA deals] with two global Big Tech firms and are mass-producing the supply at our factory No. 4 in Gumi, known as the Dream Factory," Moon said to reporters on Monday.
 
"We will secure a new deal with another Big Tech company and plan for mass production from next year."
 
Moon also emphasized automotive chip module products, saying it targets mass production of its first product in the latter half of the year with a plan to sell it to global chip players.

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
