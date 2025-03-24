Exhibition on Joseon-era medical system and Confucian physicians opens in Seoul
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 13:09 Updated: 24 Mar. 2025, 14:42
During the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), aspiring medical professionals had to pass the state exam to become physicians. Those who qualified could serve at Jeonuigam, the medical institution responsible for treating royal family members and officials and compiling medical texts.
Exceptional candidates, or those recommended by high-ranking officials, worked at Naeuiwon, the medical center exclusive to the royal family.
During the reign of King Sejong, the government introduced Uiseoseubdoggwan, which provided salaries to young scholars to study medical books.
During the Joseon era, practicing medicine was regarded as a way to embody the Chinese concept of "In," a core Confucian virtue meaning benevolence. This philosophy inspired scholars such as scholar-official Ryu Seongryong (1542–1607) to publish medical texts like "Essential Principles of Acupuncture" (1600).
An exhibition exploring the medical system of the Joseon era and the activities of Confucian physicians and medical officials at the time opened on March 21 at the Heo Jun Museum in Gangseo District, western Seoul.
Titled “The Physicians of Joseon, Practice Benevolence," the special exhibition celebrates the museum’s 20th anniversary. It features 105 artifacts, including museum holdings such as "Donguibogam" and "Shinchan ByeogOnBang," medical texts both written by a physician Heo Jun (1537–1615), along with loaned artifacts from institutions like the Handok Museum of Medicine and Pharmacy.
Focusing on how Joseon-era medical professionals were trained and managed, the exhibition showcases books and official documents. It also highlights the efforts of physicians to improve health care in rural areas, where access to doctors and medicine was limited compared to Hanyang, the Joseon capital. One representative example is Jonaewon, Korea’s first regional medical institution, founded in 1599 by scholars in Sangju, North Gyeongsang, in the aftermath of the Imjin War (1592–1598).
Visitors can also observe historical medical instruments, including a spit container and a sagak-yucheok, a traditional ruler used by medical officials during the Joseon Dynasty to conduct autopsies.
"Although scientific knowledge was limited at the time, the exhibition allows us to realize that society was sustained by the spirit of benevolence," said Kim Chung-bae, director of the Heo Jun Museum. The exhibition runs through Sept. 7.
