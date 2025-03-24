Wildfires scorch 3 cultural assets
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 14:42
Three nationally designated cultural assets were damaged as of Sunday afternoon following multiple wildfires that swept through the Gyeongsang and Gangwon regions from Friday through the weekend.
As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the fires had scorched 1.2 acres of the Chiljoknyeong Pass in Baegunsan in Gangwon as well as parts of the Duyang-ri Ginkgo Tree and two annex buildings at Dubangjae in Hadong County, South Gyeongsang. Authorities have since extinguished the blazes.
A total of 42 wildfires had been reported by Sunday evening, including in Uiseong, North Gyeongsang, as well as Sancheong County, Gimhae and Ulsan in South Gyeongsang. Four people were killed and nine others sustained injuries as of Monday morning.
Around 2,000 residents were forced to evacuate.
