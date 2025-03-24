Generation Alpha value personalized experiences, more AI-friendly than millennials, study suggests
Published: 24 Mar. 2025, 13:44
A new study suggests that Generation Alpha — those born from the early 2010s to the mid-2020s — places more value on personalized experiences than brand recognition, setting them apart from their millennial parents.
According to the KPR Digital Communication Research Lab on Monday, an analysis of 50,000 posts on social media showed that mentions of Generation Alpha rose by 42 percent, from 5,792 in the first quarter of last year to 8,245 in the fourth quarter.
While Generation Alpha shows strong interest in digital technologies, content, gaming and artificial intelligence, millennials were more frequently associated with keywords such as change, society and investment — highlighting a greater focus on economic and financial themes.
The study also revealed generational differences in brand preferences. Millennials often reference global brands such as Hyundai, Starbucks and Nike. In contrast, Generation Alpha leaned toward brands like Daiso and Samyang Foods, renowned for its Buldak Ramen, which are more closely tied to everyday life and affordability.
The findings suggest that Alpha consumers prioritize practicality and personalized experiences, often facilitated by digital platforms and budget-friendly brands.
Members of Generation Alpha were found to engage in active consumption behaviors, such as purchasing digital items in games or participating in branded content collaborations. They also tended to use AI-powered recommendation systems to find and consume content tailored to their preferences.
They preferred short-form content platforms such as TikTok, YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels, which support individuality and make it easy for anyone to become an influencer.
Retail preferences also differed. Unlike previous generations that might have favored department stores or online marketplaces, Generation Alpha saw Daiso and convenience stores as key shopping venues — spaces where they could independently choose and experience products.
“Generation Alpha is not just digitally native — they are growing up as AI natives, shaping completely different consumption patterns and values,” said Kim Eun-yong, head of the KPR Digital Communication Research Lab.
“It is time for brands to consider strategies centered on AI, gaming and social media to connect with this new generation effectively.”
