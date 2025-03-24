Medical students must return — for themselves and the public (KOR)

More than a year after the government announced its plan to increase medical school admissions by 2,000 students, the disruption in medical education is approaching a critical turning point. Roughly half the nation’s 40 medical schools have set this week as the final deadline for students to return and are making last-ditch efforts to persuade them to resume their studies. Several schools — including Kyungpook National University, Korea University, Yonsei University and CHA University’s School of Medicine — closed registration and re-enrollment applications on March 21. While precise figures have not been released, these institutions report that about half their medical students have chosen to return.This is a belated yet welcome development. Whatever the circumstances, the fact that a significant number of students are coming back is both natural and encouraging. It is high time for the prolonged disruption in medical education to end and for schools to return to normal operations.The government has declared it will scale back next year’s medical school admissions to the pre-expansion level of 3,058 students — but only on the condition that students return to the classroom. The decision, while controversial, comes at considerable political and societal cost. The damage caused by a year of disrupted education has already been profound. A repeat of such dysfunction is simply unacceptable.Some critics argue that it will be difficult to provide quality education to the incoming Class of 2024 and the following Class of 2025 — nearly 7,600 students in total — if they begin simultaneously. But this cannot be used as a justification for continuing the boycott. If classes do not resume this year, next year’s incoming class could exceed 10,000 students, further compounding the crisis. This cycle must be broken now.Students still undecided about returning must take a clear-eyed view of reality. Abiding by university regulations is a basic responsibility. Schools have made it explicit: those who fail to register by the deadline will be expelled for nonenrollment. Any student who knowingly ignores the rules must face the consequences. It is also crucial to remember that medical residents who have resigned with valid licenses and students who are expelled are in fundamentally different positions.If some are holding out, assuming the rules will eventually bend in their favor, they are gravely mistaken. Seeking special treatment or leniency by defying legitimate academic policies will only alienate public opinion and undermine their own aspirations of becoming doctors.At some universities, senior students are reportedly pressuring their juniors to boycott registration. Such behavior is deeply irresponsible. Cyberbullying and other forms of coercion will be met with serious legal repercussions. Every adult is accountable for their own decisions, and no one can take on that responsibility in their place.Universities must remain steadfast in upholding academic principles. For schools where the registration deadline has not yet passed, it is vital that as many students as possible return and contribute to restoring the normal rhythm of medical education.지난해 2월 정부의 의대 증원 2000명 발표 이후 1년 넘게 이어진 의대 교육의 파행이 이번 주 중대한 고비를 맞는다. 전국 40개 의대 중 절반 정도가 이번 주를 의대생의 복귀 마감 시한으로 정하고 최종 설득 작업을 벌이고 있기 때문이다. 이미 경북대·고려대·연세대 등은 지난 21일 의대생의 등록과 복학 신청 접수를 마감했다. 해당 대학들은 정확한 비율을 공개하진 않았지만, 의대생의 절반 정도가 복귀를 결정했다고 한다. 그동안 사정이 어찌 됐건 상당수 의대생이 다시 학교로 돌아온다는 건 당연하면서도 긍정적인 변화다. 늦었지만 이제라도 의대 교육의 파행이 마침표를 찍고 정상 궤도에 올라서길 바란다.정부는 의대생들의 수업 복귀를 전제로 내년 의대 정원을 증원 이전 수준인 3058명으로 되돌리겠다는 방침을 밝혔다. 논란은 있지만 정부로선 정치적으로도, 사회적으로도 큰 비난을 감수하며 내린 결정이다. 이미 지난 1년간 의대 교육의 파행으로 사회적 후유증이 컸다. 여기서 1년 더 똑같은 파행을 겪을 순 없다. 일부에선 24학번과 25학번을 합친 의대 1학년이 7600명에 달해 정상적인 교육이 어렵다고 주장한다. 그게 수업 거부의 명분이 될 순 없다. 만일 올해도 의대 교육을 정상화하지 못하면 내년에는 1학년만 1만 명 이상 한꺼번에 교육해야 하는 문제가 생긴다. 이런 악순환의 고리를 올해는 반드시 끊어야만 한다.아직 복귀를 결정하지 못한 의대생들은 현실을 냉정하게 보길 바란다. 학생이 학칙을 지키는 건 당연한 의무다. 각 대학은 마감 시한 전까지 등록하지 않는 학생에 대해선 미등록 제적으로 처리하겠다는 방침을 분명히 밝혔다. 그걸 알면서도 학칙을 지키지 않는다면 그에 상응하는 불이익을 피할 수 없다. 이미 의사 면허를 취득한 사직 전공의와 미등록 제적된 의대생은 전혀 다른 상황에 놓일 수밖에 없다는 점도 명심해야 한다. 혹시라도 ‘버티면 되겠지’라는 안이한 생각으로 학칙을 뛰어넘는 특혜나 관용을 바란다면 큰 오산이다. 정당한 학칙을 무시하는 집단행동은 여론의 지지를 얻을 수 없을 뿐만 아니라 ‘미래의 의사’로서 꿈을 스스로 포기하는 것이다.일부 대학에서 선배 의대생들이 후배들의 등록 거부를 부추기거나 압박하는 건 무책임하기 그지없는 행동이다. 동료나 후배에 대한 ‘사이버불링’(온라인 괴롭힘) 등은 법적으로 엄중한 처벌을 면치 못할 것이다. 성인이라면 자신의 결정에 대해선 책임을 져야 하며, 누구도 그 책임을 대신하지 못한다는 점을 잊지 말아야 한다. 각 대학은 엄정한 학사 관리의 원칙에서 흔들리지 말기 바란다. 아직 등록 시한이 남아 있는 학교에선 최대한 많은 의대생이 돌아와 의대 교육 정상화에 동참하길 기대한다.